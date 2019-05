Turns out that bitter childhood experiences can antagonise your immune cells against your healthy tissues and cells leading to systemic lupus erythematosus or lupus, an autoimmune disorder. Findings of a research published in the journal Arthritis Care & Research reveal that adverse childhood experiences (ACE) like abuse, negligence and household challenges were common in people who suffered from lupus in their adulthood. The that study involved 269 patients living with this condition observed that over 60 per cent of the participants reported at least one ACE, and over 15 per cent reported four ACEs.

On this World Lupus Day, let’s take a closer look at this inflammatory autoimmune disease. Lupus is a non communicable lifelong disease affecting multiple organs including skin, joints, lungs, kidneys, blood and heart. The symptoms are wide ranging and may vary from mild to severe. They include skin rashes, hair loss, sudden rise in body temperature, inflammation in your kidneys and joints, mouth ulcers, extreme fatigue, seizures, etc. Apart from SLE, there are three other types of lupus:

Discoid lupus erythematous: In this conditions only your skin is affected.

Drug-induced lupus: Blood pressure medications, antibiotics, and contraceptive pills are responsible for this type of lupus.

Neonatal lupus: When a newborn gets SLE from his mother, it is known as neonatal lupus. It is very rare though.

Experts aren’t yet sure about the exact causes of lupus. However, certain factors can increase your risk of this disorder. On this World Lupus Day, we shed light on the risk factors.

Gender

On the occasion of the World Lupus Day, a report named A Vision for Lupus has been published this year. It reveals that 70 to 90 per cent of the lupus cases are found in women. It has been found that this condition affects women of childbearing age (15 to 45 years). However, the instances of lupus are also pretty high in the female population above 50 years. The high prevalence of the disease in women has led researchers to look at the possible link between lupus and female hormone oestrogen. A growing body of research has found that this hormone can affect the activities of the immune cells and induce lupus antibodies in mice prone to this condition. In another study published in the journal Rheumatology found that women reported severe lupus flare-ups accompanied by pain and fatigue during their period. All these allude to a possible link with oestrogen. However, more research is required to reach a conclusive decision.

Genetic factors

Though scientists haven’t been able to conform a cause and effect relationship between any specific genetic factor and lupus, it has been found to run in families and certain races. The prevalence of this disorder is higher by two to three times in the Hispanic, Asian, and Native American female population. Also, a person with a first- or second-degree relative suffering from lupus is more vulnerable to this condition. If you belong to a family with no history of lupus, but of other autoimmune diseases like thyroiditis, hemolytic anemia, etc., then also you can fall prey to SLE.

Apart from this, certain genes are suspected to be the potential culprits behind this ailment. Some scientists are of the opinion that alterations in the X-chromosome can also increase the risk factor. However, more research is required to prove these hypotheses. A study published in Seminars in Arthritis and Rheumatism in 2017 suggests that if one of the twins has lupus, then the other has 25 per cent chance of developing this disease.

Environmental factors

Toxins and viruses can be potentially dangerous for people who are genetically predisposed to lupus. Other triggers could be tobacco and sunlight exposure. More specific environmental triggers are yet to be identified.

Gut flora

Researchers in the field of immunology are currently looking at the possibility of gut flora increasing the risk of developing lupus. A 2018 study that appeared in Applied and Environmental Microbiology found specific changes in the gut microbiota of people and mice suffering from lupus. However, this research is at a nascent stage.