World Lupus Day is celebrated each year on the 10th of with the aim of spreading mass awareness about this inflammatory autoimmune disorder that affects millions across the world. This year will mark the 16th annual observance of this day which began way back in 2004. On the occasion of World Lupus Day this year, a report named A Vision for Lupus has been published recently. It reveals that 5 million people suffer from this condition globally and 70 to 90 per cent of the cases are found in the female population.

As we celebrate World Lupus Day today, we need to have a better understanding of this condition. In people suffering from lupus, their immune system mistakes the healthy cells and tissues as enemies and attacks them. This is a non-curable disease that can affect many parts of your body giving you symptoms like sudden surge in body temperature, hair loss, skin rashes, inflammation in your kidneys, inflammation and swelling in your joints, so on and so forth. The other symptoms include mouth ulcers, extreme fatigue, seizures, etc. It is a non communicable disease. However, in some cases, a woman diagnosed with lupus can give birth to a child who may develop a form of lupus, known as neonatal lupus. The conditions that rev up your chance of suffering from lupus include raised levels of female hormones, viruses, environmental chemicals, genetic predisposition, so on and so forth.

The diagnosis of this disease becomes difficult as its symptoms can vary from individual to individual. Your doctor may perform a set of tests including blood and urine test to identify lupus. These tests include liver and kidney assessment (to check the functionality of your kidneys), overall blood count, antinuclear antibody test, etc. Also, imaging tests like X-ray and echocardiogram (a test performed to check your heart problems) along with biopsy can be used to detect the occurrence of this dangerous autoimmune disease. There are four different types of lupus:

Systemic lupus erythematous: This type affects your whole body resulting in the inflammation of your skin, joints, lungs, kidneys, heart, etc.

Discoid lupus erythematous: If you develop this type of lupus, the symptoms will only show up on your skin.

Drug-induced lupus: As the name suggest this type can occur if you are prescribed certain medications, especially the ones to manage your blood pressure. In some cases, antibiotics and contraceptive pills can also cause lupus.

Neonatal lupus: This is very rare. But around one per cent of the mothers with systemic lupus erythematous can give birth to a baby with this type of lupus.

The available treatment options aim at symptom control because currently, there is no cure for lupus. Some of the common prescribed medications for this condition are Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen. They help you tackle the pain, swelling and fever caused by lupus. Apart from this, hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug can also curb the risk of lupus flare-ups. On this World Lupus Day, we give you a low-down about the various body parts that can be affected by this disorder.

Skin

People living with lupus often complain about dermatological problems like skin rashes, mouth sores, and red marks on the neck and face. If you experience these skin problems, you may be suffering from discoid lupus. In a study published in the journal Arthritis Research & Therapy, the researchers noted that skin diseases in people living with lupus tend to get worse after exposure to sunlight. The areas that are exposed to direct sunlight are your face, neck, ears, arms and legs. In such a scenario, your dermatologist may recommend a biopsy of your tissues to identify the reason behind your skin rashes to rule out the possibility of a lupus flare-up.

Joints

Arthritis is a very common occurrence in people who are diagnosed with lupus. If you are suffering from this autoimmune disease, you may experience pain in your joints even if there is no swelling. The pain and stiffness especially cause problem in the morning. According to a study published in the BMJ journals, people with systemic lupus erythematous are more likely to develop rheumatoid arthritis.

Kidney

When this autoimmune disease hits your kidneys, it can cause lupus nephritis. Lupus nephritis is a type of kidney disease that occurs due to systemic lupus erythematous. Over time, this condition can turn severe and lead to kidney failure. The common symptoms of lupus nephritis are foamy urine and swelling in your legs, feet, or ankles due to fluid build-up. Also, you may see a surge in your blood pressure levels. Several studies suggest that lupus nephritis can cause tubular injury and chronic damage to your kidney, if left untreated.

Blood count

People with lupus can see a drastic decline in the number of the count of their red blood cells (RBCs), white blood cells (WBCs) or platelets (particles responsible to clot your blood). In such a scenario, you may become more susceptible to fatigue, serious infections (if WBCs are low) and excessive bleeding even after getting a minor injury (when your platelet count is low). Experts in the field of immunology recommend that people living with this autoimmune disease must regularly get their blood tested in order to prevent any severe consequence.

Brain and spinal cord

This happens very rarely that lupus targets your brain and spinal cord. But when it does, it can cause seizures, and in some cases, it could be the reason behind stroke. Also, some people complain about numbness and weakness in the body. The severity of the complication can vary depending on the extent of your tissue injury.

Heart and lungs

If you are suffering from lupus, it can cause inflammation to your heart and lungs. Inflammation of pericardium (covering layer of the heart) and pleura (covering layer of the lungs) can lead to chest pain, arrythmia (irregular heartbeat) and build-up of fluid around your lungs. In some cases, you may experience shortness of breath as well.