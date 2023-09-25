World Lung Day: Can Lifestyle Changes Keep You Safe?

Poor lifestyle and environmental pollution combined, can damage our lungs. Know what precautions you must take!

Our lungs are one of the most important organs of the body. Its main job is to constantly provide us with oxygen and expel carbon dioxide. We often take our organs for granted until it starts malfunctioning or until we fall ill. World Lung Day is observed today to spread awareness regarding this organ, its functions and how we can boost its health. Nowadays, we are constantly exposed to a variety of toxins be it due to our lifestyle or due to the polluted environment. All these factors play a huge role in damaging our lungs. So, how can we prevent that?

Know The Symptoms Of All Lung Diseases

You can only prevent a disease if you know its symptoms. There are multiple lung diseases and all their causes or symptoms are different. If you are not aware of what they are, you will not be able to trace them or get timely treatment. For example, if you do not know that coughing, wheezing, chest pain, and shortness of breath are signs of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), you will not be able to get the right treatment for it.

Exercise Really Boosts Lung Health

When experts say that exercise can transform your overall health, they are one hundred percent correct, if you simply follow an active lifestyle, half the health problems will disappear. Here is what exercise does to your lung health: increases lung efficiency and capacity, strengthens respiratory muscles, and also increases blood and oxygen circulation in the organ.

Breathe Clean Air

One of the reasons why more and more people are suffering from lung-related diseases like asthma and COPD is because they are living in grossly polluted regions. It is difficult to control these outdoor pollutants and the only precaution you can take is by wearing a mask. But, you can at least make sure that the air that you breathe inside the house is free from allergens, cigarette smoke, and chemicals.

Get Regular Checkups From A Doctor

Routine lung health check-ups are a must. All of us are exposed to some or other toxins on a daily basis, which is why it is important to ensure that your lung health is intact.

Follow A Balanced Diet

A well-balanced diet can do wonders for your lung health. Here are some food items that are especially recommended for boosting lung health: foods rich in antioxidants like berries, spinach, omega-3 fatty acids, and nuts. They may help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in your lungs.

