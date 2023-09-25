World Lung Day 2023: Be Aware Of The Most Common Diseases That Affect Your Lungs

World Lung Day 2023: Be Aware Of The Most Common Diseases That Affect Your Lungs

On World Lung Day, let us test our knowledge on the types of lung diseases that can really take a toll on our overall health.

On World Lung Day let us find out whether you are really aware of the most common lung diseases and its causes. Lung day is observed on the 25th of September every year. The main purpose of keeping a day such as this is to spread awareness and educate people of this organ. Our lungs are very precious, it helps us stay alive. But, nowadays, there is too much pollution in the environment, which is why it is even more important to be aware of the viruses and bacteria that can cause lung diseases.

List Of Diseases That Affect Our Lung Health

Most common diseases:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): COPD is mainly caused by long term exposure to irritants like for instance air pollution and tobacco smoke. It is a progressive lung disease which can cause health problems like bronchitis and emphysema. Both these diseases affect our lungs and can really take a toll on your health. There is only one way to avoid this disease which is by staying away from pollutants and by avoiding cigarettes.

Asthma: Asthma is a chronic disease. It causes inflammation in the airways which can make it difficult for us to breathe. The main symptoms you should note are coughing wheezing and shortness of breath. It is an incurable disease but it is manageable. Asthma patients are recommended constant medications and an inhaler to help them breathe. They are also advised to avoid triggers like tobacco smoke and allergens.

Lung Cancer: The main cause of lung cancer is smoking but for some people it can also be genetic. If there is someone in your family with a history of lung cancer, you may also be at risk. The other two factors which may also increase your risk of lung cancer are exposure to environmental pollutants and radon gas.

Pneumonia: This illness is cause by viral or bacterial infections. Young people and elderly people are especially at very high risk. The only way you can prevent this disease is by taking regular vaccines, maintaining good hygiene and avoiding contact with an infected person.

Tuberculosis (TB): This is also a bacterial infection. TB can actually be very deadly. It is transmitted through air, by coughing or sneezing. It is not airborne but it can spread from one person to another through air. The preventive measures are firstly, get vaccinated, secondly, get diagnosed early and religiously follow the treatment plan.

Take These Preventive Measures To Avoid Diseases:

Keep your lungs healthy by following these tips:

Smoking can exacerbate diseases and cause cancer. Quit smoking today.

Try to lead an active lifestyle.

Make sure that you are vaccinated on time and are up to date with them.

Eat well and eat healthy.

Protect yourself from poor quality air, wear a mask.

