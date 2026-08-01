World Lung Cancer Day 2026: Your smoking habit could be harming the toddler at home

On World Lung Cancer Day 2026, learn how secondhand smoke at home can harm toddlers, increasing the risk of respiratory infections, asthma, poor lung development and ear infections.

World Lungs Day 2026

All parents wish to provide their children with the most healthy beginning in life. However a single puff after work or during the busiest part of the day could be endangering your little ones' delicate lungs. Doctors are urging parents on World Lung Cancer Day 2026 to keep in mind that smoking doesn't just affect the smoker but it could affect the youngest members of the family who have no say in the matter since they are forced to breathe in the same air as a smoker.

Your child don't have to smoke

Many parents think that if their child is in the apartment and they smoke on the balcony, near the window or after they go to bed is enough to keep them safe. But the World Health Organization (WHO) says that there is no safe amount of secondhand tobacco smoke as it can significantly increase the risk for children to get pneumonia, bronchitis, asthma attacks, ear infections and decreased lung growth. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also state that secondhand smoke poses particular risks for babies and young children whose lungs and immune systems are still developing.

Hidden risk lingers

One of the most frequently heard misconceptions is that "when the smoke clears, the risk is gone". But scientists say that harmful chemicals remain on clothes, skin, hair, furniture, curtains and even car seats which is known as thirdhand smoke. Toddlers crawl on the floor, hug their parents, touch all things and often put their hands in their mouth. By doing so they unknowingly come in contact with these poisonous residues thereby increasing their exposure even if they were not in the room when anyone was smoking.

Dr. Sandeep Nayak, Executive Director, Surgical Oncology & Robotic Surgery at KIMS Hospital says, "As such there is no safe level of exposure to second-hand smoke because it is well documented that even brief, casual exposure causes immediate cellular and vascular harm. Non-smokers breathing passive smoke face a 20 per cent to 30 per cent increased risk of developing lung cancer, heart disease and stroke as inhaled carcinogens and toxins induce tissue swelling and blood clotting causing short and long-term damage. Passive smoking isn't just an unpleasant odour it is a major health hazard that makes smoke-free environments essential for public health. How this can be achieved is a very important question for policy makers and administrators."

Dangers of lifetime damage

According to healthcare professionals children's who come into contact with smoke from cigarettes are likely to have a repeated cough, wheezing, chest infections and problems with breathing. Research has also shown that multiple exposures to tobacco smoke in early childhood can lead to impairments in lung function and chronic respiratory diseases later in life.

Choose your child over cigarettes

Your toddler expects you to love, comfort and protect them. If it seems like it's difficult to stop, get help from your doctor, counselling or smoking cessation programmes. Each cigarette you avoid is a step towards better lungs for you and your little one who waits to run into your arms. On this World Lung Cancer Day, let every breath your child takes be a reminder of the gift you can give him/her is clean air and a healthier future.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not replace medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for concerns about smoking exposure or lung health.