World Lung Cancer Day: Who should get lung cancer screening? Warning signs, risk factors and when to get tested

Early lung cancer detection can save lives. Know who needs screening, common warning signs, major risk factors, and the right time to get tested.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Amit Kumar Mandal

World Lung Cancer Day (Image AI Generated)

Lung cancer is a disease which carries a high mortality rate globally. One of the biggest reasons is that the disease often develops silently, with few or no symptoms in its early stages. Noticeable symptoms might not have been identifiable until the cancer has advanced. This is why doctors stress the importance of early screening for people who are at high risk.

According to Dr. Amit Kumar Mandal, Senior Director Pulmonology, Paras Health, Panchkula, early detection can significantly improve treatment outcomes and increase survival rates.

Why is lung cancer screening important?

"Lung cancer sometimes doesn't tell us there is an issue until it is pretty late in its development process, which is why screening is important. If lung cancer is caught early, often it can be treated successfully, which helps the patient recover," the doctor said.

There is research to prove that using low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) to screen can identify lung cancer in the preclinical stage. A National Lung Screening Trial (NLST) study has shown that lung cancer mortality was lower in high-risk individuals who had chest CT scans every year than in those who still had brief chest X-rays. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) also recommends that adults who fall into the following risk factors have annual LDCT screening.

What is a lung cancer screening test?

Lung cancer screening is done using a low-dose CT (LDCT) scan. An LDCT scan is similar to a conventional chest X-ray but delivers a much more detailed picture of the lungs, yet is much less exposing to the patient's body than a conventional CT scan.

It does not involve any injections or surgeries and is quick, painless. The primary purpose is to identify early diagnosis of any lung nodules or early cancer before symptoms arise which makes the treatment most effective. The Mayo Clinic further suggests that high risk people who meet criteria for screening should undergo LDCT as the initial screening test.

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Who should get screened?

Dr Mandal said that screening for lung cancer was not for everybody. It's primarily suggested for individuals with increased risk of the disease. If you consider screening, speak to your doctor about it.

Are 50 to 80 years old Have smoked 20 pack-years or more Smoking or have quit smoking in past 15 years Had long exposure to environmental tobacco smoke Have a close family history of lung cancer

Warning signs you should never ignore

Signs indicating that it is time to get an X-ray of your back, even if not referred for a routine back checkup, should never be overlooked. If symptoms persist for more than three weeks, Mandal says it's important to get medical treatment because they can include:

A persistent cough

Blood in the sputum

Unexplained weight loss

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

How can you reduce your lung cancer risk?

Detection is important but so is prevention in the struggle against lung cancer. Dr. Mandal recommends:

If you smoke, give it a break Avoid any form of tobacco Avoid being around second-hand smoke Follow work place precautions for hazardous dust or chemicals Have regular health checks , particularly if you are in high risk category

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