10 Surprising Rare Symptoms of Lung Cancer You Should Never Ignore

10 Surprising Symptoms of Lung Cancer You Should Never Ignore

World Lung Cancer Day 2023: Why recognizing early symptoms of lung cancer is so important? Read on to know.

In India, lung cancer ranks as the second most prevalent cancer among males and the fourth among females. Furthermore, it holds the unfortunate distinction of being the primary cause of cancer-related deaths for both genders in the country. Lung cancer often doesn't have visible or palpable symptoms in the early stages. Later, it frequently results in chest tightness, wheezing, and coughing. Other, less well-known consequences, however, can also manifest themselves in unexpected areas. (Of course, other conditions besides lung cancer can also result in these symptoms.)

On World Lung Cancer Day, let's take a close look at some of the surprising signs and symptoms of lung cancer that one should never ignore at any cost. To help us understand the disease better, we have Dr Sourabh Pahuja, Senior Consultant, Pulmonary Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad with us.

Lung Cancer: Why Early Diagnosis Is Important?

For the early diagnosis of any cancer, there are two approaches. One such approach is active screening for the disease. Screening means testing an individual at risk for a disease before they have symptoms or signs of the disease. For example, in the case of individuals with a strong smoking history, either active or in the past, screening for lung cancer with the help of low-dose CT has proven to be beneficial in reducing the mortality associated with this disease.

Common Symptoms of Lung Cancer

Another approach is to recognise early symptoms associated with this disease and undergo evaluation for the same. In the case of lung cancer patients, the symptoms that can suggest suspicion are a long-standing cough, blood in sputum, unexplained weight loss, breathing difficulty, chest pain, a long-standing fever, a change in voice, and difficulty eating or loss of appetite. Persons of advanced age with a strong history of smoking or exposure to risk factors at work such as dust (silica, asbestosis, or coal) and smoke presenting with these symptoms should be referred to a Pulmonologist for further evaluation and better management of these patients.

Lung Cancer Symptoms That Are Often Ignored

Is it lung cancer? Here are some unusual and rare signs and symptoms of lung cancer that shouldn't be overlooked.

Fatter Fingertips Tummy Troubles Back or Shoulder Pain Fatigue Being Off-Balance Eye Problems Swollen Breasts in Men Headaches Puffy Face, Neck, or Arms Weakness and Achiness

Lung Cancer Treatment

The biggest problem with the treatment of patients with lung cancer in India is that the majority of lung cancer patients are diagnosed when they are already in the advanced stage of the disease (stages 3 and 4). The outcome of any cancer patient is primarily dependent on the stage of the disease. With the advanced stage of the disease, despite the best treatment, the outcome is poor.

In the case of lung cancer patients, the option of surgery is only possible until stage 3, after which only chemotherapy and radiotherapy are possible. For patients diagnosed with such an advanced disease, many times the poor general condition of the patient does not allow any therapy to be given.

With the advancement of cancer treatment (chemotherapy and radiotherapy) and the availability of high-end technology in cancer surgeries, early institution of these modalities in cancer patients can give us a favourable outcome. So it is important to diagnose this debilitating disease early with active screening in high-risk populations, recognise early symptoms of this disease, and seek medical attention for the same.

