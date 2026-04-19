World Liver Day 2026: Is your child showing jaundice or dark urine? Expert discusses biliary atresia risks

With awareness still lacking doctors stress the need to be more vigilant. Dr. Vibhor Borkar says recognizing early signs and immediate medical consultation can play a key role in the life of a child.

In what many paediatric experts are calling a silent but serious condition a growing concern is emerging around a rare liver disease in infants that typically goes unnoticed in most cases but emerges as a life-threatening situation. Physicians are now encouraging parents to go beyond the common newborn jaundice and take closer note of the more unobtrusive warning signs that might be indicative of something much more serious which is called biliary atresia.

What Is Biliary Atresia?

Dr. Vibhor Borkar, a Paediatric Gastroenterologist at Gleneagles Hospital pointed out that biliary atresia is a very rare but critical condition of the liver seen in infants. Biliary atresia occurs when the bile ducts that carry bile produced by the liver to the intestine are either blocked or completely absent.

Bile is very important in the digestive system as it aids in eliminating waste so when the bile flow is obstructed it starts to accumulate in the liver causing progressive damage and scarring. These changes have the potential to have disastrous effects on your child's health and quality of life in the long run. What is concerning about this medical condition is that although biliary atresia is severe most parents often are not aware of it resulting in late diagnosis and treatment.

Early warning signs

The major problem with biliary atresia is that the early symptoms are rather similar to the typical conditions in newborns. Jaundice as an example is often observed in babies however when it lasts more than two weeks then it may indicate a liver problem. According to Dr. Borkar parents ought to be sensitive to the following key symptoms:

Persistent jaundice

Pale or clay-coloured stools

Dark urine

Poor weight gain

Distended abdomen or liver

Because of these signs being misdiagnosed or confused with other less severe conditions many cases are diagnosed late limiting the likelihood of successful treatment.

What causes biliary atresia?

The exact cause of biliary atresia is not clearly understood but researchers believe that it can be associated with infections, a weakened immune system or pregnancy. It is important to note that biliary atresia may cause serious complications if left untreated such as liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, impaired growth and ultimately liver failure.

You may like to read

Biliary atresia diagnosis

The process of diagnosis typically begins with a clinical examination and a series of tests which include blood tests, ultrasound and specialised imaging to assess bile flow. In other situations liver biopsy is needed to ascertain the diagnosis and extent of liver damage. The main form of biliary atresia treatment is a surgical operation called Kasai procedure that helps in restoring the flow of bile between the liver and the intestine.

This surgery can greatly enhance results and prevent the development of diseases when it is carried out at an early age. Nevertheless in case the liver has already been severely damaged a liver transplant could be the only possible solution. The key to the management of biliary atresia as Dr Borkar points out is early diagnosis and treatment making what would otherwise be a life time threat into a manageable condition given the appropriate care.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.