World Liver Day: Fatty liver on the rise in young Indians - how stress, sleep and diet are taking a toll

Fatty liver is rising among young Indians due to poor diet, stress, and lack of sleep. Know the causes, risks, and simple ways to prevent it.

Fatty liver is the excess fat accumulation in the liver cells. It is rapidly spreading in India and has been regarded as one of the top causes of chronic liver disease. Previously, fatty liver was a disease of middle age; however, it is nowadays being diagnosed more and more often in people in their twenties and thirties.

Why is fatty liver increasing in young adults?

According to Dr Ajith K Nair, Senior Consultant & Group Coordinator, Department of Gastroenterology, KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram, "One of the trends that contribute to this tendency can be seen in the transition to a sedentary lifestyle. The physical activity has been greatly decreased by urbanisation and advancement in technology. Most young adults spend long hours sitting either at the desks, or facing the screens, and this reduces the amount of energy burnt. This eventually results in gaining weight, resistance to insulin and liver fat accumulation."

Impact of modern diet and processed foods

Eating habits have also experienced a radical change. Indians diet that has been characterized by a high intake of fibre, whole grains and balanced nutrition has been changed to processed foods that are rich in calories. Excessive consumption of refined carbohydrates and sugary beverages, and unhealthy fats may result in the accumulation of fat in the liver.

Eating fast food regularly and irregularly can aggravate the situation as it places additional pressure on the body metabolism. Specifically, hepatic steatosis has been clearly associated with excess intake of fructose, which is prevalent in soft drinks.

The increasing prevalence of obesity and metabolic syndrome in the young Indians is another critical consideration. Interestingly, fatty liver may also be found in lean people, but with a lot of visceral fat- commonly called lean fat Indian.

How stress, sleep and alcohol affect liver health?

The problem is also aggravated by stress and sleep disturbances. Eating late and irregular sleep cycle are especially harmful because they disrupt the metabolism in the body. Alcohol use, although not the major cause of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), is another causative factor in certain instances. There has been an increase in social drinking habits amongst young adults and even moderate drinking can worsen existing fatty liver.

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Lifestyle changes to reverse fatty liver

The mainstay of fatty liver disease (MAFLD) management is lifestyle modification. The condition can be reversible. The emphasis should be on the reduction of weight, diet, physical activities, and metabolic risk management.

Slow weight reduction, gradual reduction to near normal level is much more effective in managing fatty liver and in certain cases fibrosis can be reversed. Eat a vegetarian, fruit, nut, whole grain, and healthy fats diet, like the Mediterranean diet. In the case of Indian patients, a minor modification such as the replacement of millets, brown rice, and home-cooked meals can have a significant impact.

Diet tips for better liver health

Bakery products, white rice and maida are refined carbohydrates, which should be minimised. Avoid fructose containing drinks such as soft drinks and packaged juices. Recommendations are plant-based proteins and lean meats.

Avoid alcohol, smoking, and unnecessary medications or supplements. MAFLD is not a liver disease, but a metabolic dysfunction all over. The positive aspect of this is that lifestyle change can reverse this condition. Eat well, exercise every day and your liver will appreciate it.

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