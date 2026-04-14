World Liver Day 2026: Can your liver heal itself? Expert explains the science of liver regeneration

Can your liver heal itself? An expert explains liver regeneration, recovery timeline, and warning signs to watch out for this World Liver Day 2026.

Every year on World Liver Day, observed on April 19, we are reminded of the vital role the liver plays in keeping our body healthy. The liver is silent and works in the background; it filters toxins and converts nutrients. However, what does it do when it is damaged? Is it going to heal itself?

According to Dr G. R. Srinivas Rao, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist at Hyderabad, Yashoda Hospitals, "Most organs do not regenerate at all, but liver is among the few that can regenerate. This implies that it can heal itself and even regenerate after damage, which is not the case with other organs."

How does liver regeneration work?

The liver is made up of special cells called hepatocytes. These cells start multiplying rapidly when the liver is damaged by toxins or infections, or as a result of unhealthy lifestyle choices. This is slightly comparable to the process of the body growing in early development.

There are certain growth signals in the body, which are quite relevant in this healing process.The messengers are growth factors like hepatocyte growth factor and epidermal growth factor as they order their liver cells to start dividing and repairing the damaged tissue.In the meantime, increased blood flow to the injured area will mobilise the other supportive cells and hasten the recovery.

Can the liver fully recover?

Dr G. R. Srinivas Rao said, "In many cases, yes. The liver is regulated to be able to heal depending on the amount and length of the damage. As an example, treatment of acute liver damage that could occur due to toxins or infections such as hepatitis can be treated early to ensure that the liver heals fully. The damage may be reversed even in long-term disorders like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, provided that it is diagnosed in time."

Change of lifestyle is very important.Healthy living habits like a healthy diet, physical activity and weight can do a long way in improving the liver.In fact, studies show that a 10 percent reduction in weight will reduce liver fat by up to 50 per cent, thereby causing the liver to heal faster.

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When does regeneration become difficult?

Liver is very tough but when it becomes damaged many times or over a long duration, it fails to heal itself.Conditions that may inhibit regeneration include cirrhosis where the normal liver tissue is replaced with scar tissue.It is against this fact that early detection and intervention is so crucial.

How to protect your liver?

On this World Liver Day, here are the ways you can protect your liver:

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Limit alcohol consumption Eat foods with antioxidants such as turmeric, greens, and fruits. Exercise and stay active and maintain a normal weight. Vaccinated against hepatitis. Get regular health check-ups especially when you are diabetic or obese.

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.