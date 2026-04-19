World Liver Day 2026: What’s making your liver work harder despite 24/7 detox?

Your liver is not in need of fancy detox plans but you should remember that it requires balance. In some cases less is more to your health.

Green juices in the morning, protein drinks after exercising, keto meals and a shelf full of supplements sounds like peak health mode right? Not quite. As we all gear up to observe World Liver Day 2026 healthcare professionals are cautioning that your clean eating is not necessarily benefiting your liver but putting it under strain. Liver is an often considered to be an organ that constantly requires regular cleansing. Yet in the real world it is already the inbuilt body detox powerhouse working 24/7 without any fad diets.

Why your liver is working overtime

The contemporary lifestyle choices including so-called healthy lifestyle can be overloading the liver because of high-protein diets to a surplus of supplements. Explaining this, Sonal Chandalia, Consultant Nutritionist at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre says, "The liver is considered as one of the most important organs of human body that works tirelessly. It has good metabolism of carbohydrate, protein and fat in fact it is the most versatile organ.

We are overloading it today with various so called 'nutrients' that we consume. This happens more often when we attempt to detox using food or overstep protein in excess of need. For an instance most people consume protein supplements that could be full of animal and plant protein that cannot be digested and high amounts of fat in the name of low carbohydrate through keto diets including fruit based diets that are high in fructose causing the liver to reach high triglyceride levels. The plethora of so called antioxidant supplements available in the market today overload the liver to metabolise and remove these excess amounts.

Not forgetting the extent of intake of processed foods also adds an extra load on the liver as the unkindly fats, oils and sugars all damage the liver. One of the best architectural structures which is designed to detox the body is the liver cell membrane. When we put in an extra load of vitamins, minerals, protein and 'natural' nutrients then this habits could be detrimental to the liver cell membrane. It is prudent to leave the liver to perform its natural role in homeostasis and not to upset that balance by overworking the liver."

Under the surface dangers of healthy trends

The liver is at the center of metabolism, detoxification and processing of nutrients as reported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). But too much either in the form of processed food or over supplementation can upset this balance. A few typical lifestyle habits that can put a strain on your liver include:

You may like to read

Excess use of protein supplements

Low-carb diets such as keto are high-fat diets

Fruity overloading of fructose diets.

Uncontrolled consumption of antioxidant supplements

Consistency of consumption of ultra-processed foods

These habits may help to build up fats in the liver increasing the level of triglycerides and even permanent liver damage.

Get your liver to work

The concept of detoxing with extreme diets is more of a myth. Healthcare professionals underline the importance of a balanced diet, proper hydration and avoiding processed food as much more effective in keeping the liver healthier. Moderation and consistency should be the aim instead of flooding your system with unnecessary nutrients.

Therefore next time you grab an extra scoop of protein powder or an additional bottle of supplement keep in mind that your liver is already on 24/7. But the question is are you assisting it or complicating its task?

(World Liver Day is observed annually on April 19 to raise global awareness about liver health which is the second largest and most complex organ in the body.)

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.