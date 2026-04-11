World Liver Day 2026: What studies suggest about life expectancy with fatty liver disease

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World Liver Day: Late night junk foods, spending much time behind a desk and exercising very little are slowly eating away the liver. What most people are not aware of is that these daily habits can make an individual develop fatty liver disease which is a medical condition that comes unnoticed. On World Liver Day 2026 which typically falls on 19 April annually, experts are calling on people to have a closer look at the ways in which lifestyle decisions in today's age might influence life expectancy in the future.
Fatty liver disease is a condition that develops when the liver accumulates a lot of fat. It is categorized into non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and alcohol-related liver disease. The non-alcoholic version has become more prevalent and is closely linked with obesity, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity.
The Mayo Clinic reports that the majority of individuals with fatty liver disease have no symptoms during the initial phases and that is why it is often not detected until the abnormalities are detected during regular check-ups.
Multiple findings indicate that fatty liver disease might not necessarily reduce life expectancy directly but complications associated with it can.
According to an evidence based on the National Institutes of Health (NIH), it suggests that those who develop non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), fibrosis or cirrhosis are more at risk of developing serious health consequences including liver failure and early death.
Interestingly researchers observe that the cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of death among individuals with fatty liver disease and not liver related complications alone.
Researchers claim that fatty liver disease at an early stage can be asymptomatic but people living with advanced liver disease may experience:
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
NAFLD is a common liver condition seen in people who drink little or no alcohol, often linked to obesity, poor diet, and diabetes.
Yes, in early stages, it can be reversed with diet changes, exercise, and reduced sugar intake.
Yes, early signs like constant fatigue, belly heaviness, and skin discoloration can be noticed at home.
A high-fat diet, lack of exercise, obesity, and excessive sugar or alcohol intake are the main causes.
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