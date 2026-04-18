World Liver Day 2026: How belly fat silently damages your liver and raises fatty liver risk in India

Belly fat is more than a cosmetic concern. Know how abdominal fat harms your liver, increases fatty liver risk, and why it matters for Indians.

Belly fat is not just a cosmetic issue but can be an indication of a more serious and underlying medical problem: the liver could be damaged. There's an ever-growing link between central obesity and liver disease: non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is rapidly becoming one of the most prevalent forms of liver disease in India. Here's all you need to know.

Understanding different types of body fat

According to Dr Saswata Chatterjee, gastroenterologist - CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, "Fat can be of many different types, which may be found in the body. The fattening that is most apparent is subcutaneous (fat beneath the skin). Visceral fat is abdominal fat, which is found in your belly and gets stored around your organs, including your liver. Visceral fat is metabolically active and is capable of altering the bodies capabilities to metabolise food. The visceral fat will also secrete substances that lead to inflammation and also release fatty acids to the liver leading to fat build up and liver dysfunctions."

Why fatty liver disease often goes unnoticed?

The problem arises from the fact that fatty liver disease develops without any awareness of the individual affected. Most people will have no signs or symptoms during the beginning stages of fatty liver disease, even though fat may still accumulate in the liver cells of these individuals. Over time, this accumulation can lead to a process of disease progression, which includes inflammation (also referred to as steatohepatitis), fibrotic changes (or scarring), or in extreme situations, cirrhosis or liver failure.

Lifestyle habits that increase belly fat and liver risk

Multiple lifestyle factors contribute to this trend. Sedentary lifestyles, high consumption of processed foods, consumption of sugary drinks, and irregular eating habits, have all contributed to the emergence of abdominal obesity and fatty liver disease. Importantly, there are numerous individuals that appear to be of a normal body weight who have an excess of body fat located in their abdomen (i.e. high visceral fat), this condition is frequently referred to as "skinny fat."

It is imperative to identify potential problems with your liver as early as possible. In case you suspect that you have a liver problem, simple blood tests and ultrasound studies can be used as a fairly good diagnostic instrument.

Can fatty liver disease be reversed?

"Yes, it is possible to reverse fatty liver disease provided that you diagnose it in time. Thus, the most promising step which doctors suggest to resolve liver problems is lifestyle changes. The liver fat could be reduced even by the slightest weight loss of five to ten percent," the doctor said.

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Simple lifestyle changes to improve liver health

By leading a healthy lifestyle, which involves eating a balanced diet that has enough fibre, lean protein and healthy fats, exercising, you can bring your liver back to its optimum health in a span of time. Sometimes there are minor red flags which your body gives you before you fall ill with a major health issue. One such area would be having an excess of fat around the waist.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.