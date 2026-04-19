World Liver Day 2026: Excessive energy drink consumption among youth may be silently damaging liver, warns expert

On World Liver Day 2026, expert warns that excessive energy drink consumption among youth may quietly harm liver health and increase risk of early liver problems.

World Liver Day is observed on April 19 every year. Liver specialists in India have expressed concerns over the increasing health threat among the youths, which is excessive consumption of energy drinks. It may be silently damaging the liver, doctors warn, as many believe the remedy for fatigue and long work or study hours.

Increase in early liver issues among youth

In recent years, doctors have observed a gradual increase in the number of young patients with early signs of liver problems. A lot of these instances are connected to the common use of energy drinks that are massively promoted as performance enhancers. However, analysts warn that these drinks usually have a lot of caffeine, sugar and additives which may overstrain the liver.

How energy drinks impact liver function?

According to Dr Ajith K Nair, Senior Consultant & Group Coordinator, Department of Gastroenterology, KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram, "Liver is important in the breakdown of toxins and regulating metabolism. It might not be able to work correctly when it is too full of stuff such as too much caffeine and artificial additives. In the long term, it may cause inflammation, fat buildup, and even liver damage in case of an uncontrolled habit.

These are medically proven issues. Another case that was published by BMJ Case Reports pointed to an example of acute hepatitis in a healthy person in the past, and this was as a result of excessive use of energy drinks. Researchers pointed to high levels of niacin (Vitamin B3) as a key factor. Though niacin is a necessary mineral in small quantities, its large doses are liver-toxic.

There is also an observation by experts that most youths do not understand the cumulative effect of such drinks. Not only can one do it, but the frequent consumption of weeks or months that raises the risk. When this is combined with other lifestyle influences like poor diet, lack of sleep and stress, the effects can be even worse.

Why teenagers and young adults are at higher risk?

Energy drinks are of special concern to doctors among teenagers and young adults who use these energy drinks to manage academic stress, excessive screen time or busy schedules. The ready accessibility and intensive advertisement of such drinks is also a cause of excessive consumption.

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Prevention tips

Moderation and awareness are among the recommended measures in prevention by health professionals. Young people should be advised to maintain healthy lifestyles instead of relying on energy drinks, it is best to ensure that they remain hydrated, as well as ensuring that they eat healthy balanced diets and sleep well. Healthy substitutes such as fresh fruit juices, coconut water and moderate exercise can give long-lasting energy without damaging the organism.

Role of parents and educators in awareness

The professionals also encourage parents and educators to actively contribute to raising awareness of possible risks of energy drinks. Label reading, knowledge of ingredient content and reducing consumption can go a long way in safeguarding liver health.

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