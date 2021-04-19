At a time when COVID-19 cases in India are witnessing a steady spike reports of people opting for self-prescribed treatment options for various other illnesses are being registered from different corners of the country. Are you too one of them? Wait did you know this practice can actually prove dangerous? According to the doctors liver disease medicines that one takes without any proper prescription can actually harm the organ. Yes you read that right. Let’s understand how and what you can do to keep yourself safe. Take Care Of This Organ The liver one of the most vital organs of the human