In India, around 2,66,621 people were suffering from at least one form of liver disease in 2017, suggests an estimate by a study published in the journal PLOS ONE. Cirrhosis is one of the most serious and progressive liver diseases affecting millions across the world. In this condition, scar tissues develop replacing your healthy liver tissues, impairing the functions of this crucial organ and even leading to death in severe cases. At the initial stage of cirrhosis, your liver may be able to perform many of its important functions, giving you minimal symptoms. However, at the advanced stage, you notice many signs as your liver will stop functioning properly. Caused by over consumption of alcohol, obesity and long-term infection with hepatitis B or C virus, liver cirrhosis comes with symptoms like jaundice, unexplained weight-loss, nausea, loss of appetite, itchy skin, severe muscle cramps, blood vomiting, enlarged spleen, impaired blood clotting function, brain damage leading to drowsiness and unconsciousness, etc. Iron build-up in your body, autoimmune diseases, genetic digestive disorders, blocked bile duct and certain medicines can also increase your chance of suffering from liver cirrhosis.

It is detected through blood tests that check the levels of certain liver enzymes, bilirubin, antibodies, and protein. Your doctor may also suggest an MRI, ultrasound or biopsy to check the severity of the condition. The damage to your liver done by cirrhosis cannot be reversed. So the aim of the treatment is to protect the healthy liver tissues and treat the complications and symptoms that may arise out of the condition. Your doctor will suggest antibiotics, blood pressure drugs and medicines to reduce inflammation and toxin build-up. Liver transplant is the last resort for liver cirrhosis. However, the line of treatment depends on the severity of the condition. While treating the condition is imperative, lifestyle measures that you take determine how well you live with it. On this World Liver Day, we tell you what steps you need to take along with your medicines in order to manage liver cirrhosis.

Stay away from alcohol

Alcohol can cause swelling in your liver that turns into cirrhosis with time. Some estimates suggest that cirrhosis due to alcohol abuse will only develop if you consume alcohol for 10 years or more. Also, women who drink heavily are more likely to develop liver cirrhosis than men. In a 2018 Lancet report, 4,01,806 female participants with no history of liver disease who had at least one drink per week reported increased cirrhosis incidence as their alcohol consumption surged.

Eat mindfully

To keep your liver healthy, you should opt for an anti-inflammatory diet. Eating raw and organic vegetables can help you curb triglycerides and cholesterol, two factors that can worsen your condition. Tomatoes, oranges and spinach could be good anti-inflammatory food options for you. Experts recommend that an ideal diet plan to keep liver ailments at bay should consist of 4 to 5 servings of fresh veggies every day. However, if your liver is damaged, it will be difficult for you to digest them. In that scenario, you can opt for vegetable juice as an alternate option. Also, these vegetable (green leafy vegetables like spinach and broccoli) juices work as a detox drink because they don’t need too much bile during the digestion process. Apart from this, garlic and beetroots can be used as cleansing agents for your liver. They help in activating the liver detox enzymes, which help in breaking down the toxins inside your body and flushing them off. Doctors also suggest a low-sodium diet in case of a severe fluid build-up and swelling. Additionally, avoid foods that may lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Inflammation caused by this condition may worsen the symptoms of liver cirrhosis. So, avoid foods with high fat content, simple carbohydrates like white bread and pasta and processed meat. Load up on polyunsaturated fatty acids, vitamins and minerals instead. Also, research suggests increasing your caffeine intake can be good for your liver. A study presented at the Southampton University noted that consumption of coffee lead to a 44 per cent decline in the risk of cirrhosis development among 430,000 participants. However, increase it in moderation, or else it can escalate your blood pressure issues leading to other complications.

Don’t miss your hepatitis vaccine

Liver cirrhosis is a condition that can be caused due to hepatitis B or C infection. So, it is imperative that vaccinate yourself against hepatitis B. As per the estimates of a study published in the Journal of Medical Virology, 59 participants out of a total of 358 (who were infected with hepatitis B virus) developed cirrhosis. Also, from these 59 cirrhosis patients, 17 admitted that they drank heavily.

Quit smoking

Smoking is known to harm your health in innumerable ways. Even passive smokers are vulnerable to the conditions caused by smoking. Apart from giving you respiratory ailments and weak bones and increasing your chance of heart ailments and cancer, prolonged cigarette smoking can also lead to liver cirrhosis. According to a study that featured in the journal Gut, regular smokers had more scarring and inflammation on their liver as compared to non-smokers.

Shed those extra kilos

Being overweight is one of factors that can increase your risk of liver cirrhosis. So, it is imperative that you keep your weight in check. Your doctor may recommend you to lose weight through a mindful diet and by regularly engaging yourself in physical activities. Several studies suggest that by maintaining a healthy body weight and controlling your blood sugar levels, you can manage the symptoms of liver cirrhosis more efficiently. However, you should consult your doctor if you lose weight without working out, as unexplained weight loss could be dangerous.

Avoid exposure to toxins

What you eat, what you touch and even the air that you breathe in, carry some form of toxins that enter your body and cause damage to your liver. To minimise the danger of liver cirrhosis, you should select your household products with extreme care. Experts suggest that chemicals present in beauty products and insecticides can be dangerous for your liver health.

Watch your medicine

One of the main functions of your liver is to eliminate toxic elements from your body and it is also responsible for purifying chemicals and digesting drugs that you consume to address various medical ailments. However, several physicians are of the opinion that nowadays, antibiotics and pain killers are being prescribed excessively which can impair your liver’s functionality. If you are on any of these medicines and suffering from liver cirrhosis, inform your doctor. Ask for safer alternatives. Natural remedies can also help.