World Liver Day 2026: 10 simple habits to reverse fatty liver

Fatty liver does not occur overnight and neither will it disappear. However the liver can heal itself with proper support such as simple lifestyle habits which will put less strain on your organ, including the way your body uses fat and sugar.

Fatty liver is silently gaining popularity as one of the most prevalent ailments while the vast majority of people are not aware that they are affected by this condition until it is revealed during a routine examination. Healthcare professionals warn that your liver often takes the hit when you sit for long hours, eat processed food and irregular routines become the norm of the day. The good news? You do not have to spend a lot of money on treatments or extreme diets to reverse fatty liver.

Ten simple habits to reverse fatty liver

As we gear up to observe World Liver Day 2026 which annually occurs on 19th April let's take a look at some simple yet effective treatments to reverse fatty liver. Here are some regular lifestyle changes Dr. Shrey Srivastava, Senior Consultant of Internal Medicine at Sharda Hospital recommends to help you maintain a healthy liver:

Reduce hidden sugar: Apart from sweets, boxed juices and cereals even healthy snacks can be loaded with hidden sugar. Therefore it is important to check labels before buying foods and limit the amount of sugar intake to prevent the accumulation of fat in the liver.

Always stay active: You do not have to go to the gym to stay active as simply taking a brisk walk for 30 to 40 minutes using stairs or even stretching at home every day can burn fat accumulated in the liver.

Reconsider your cooking oil: Replace unhealthy fats with moderate use of mustard oil, olive oil or groundnut oil. Ensure to avoid reheating oil as it can be harmful to liver health.

Eat natural over processed foods: The more processed food you eat the harder your liver works so enjoy home cooked meals made of simple ingredients.

Pay attention to portion sizes: Excessive consumption of even healthy food can add to weight gain and fatty liver therefore eat mindfully to witness a big difference.

Eat more fibre: Add foods such as oats, dal, vegetables and fruits to your diet as fibre helps control blood sugar levels and improves digestion.

Stay hydrated all day long: Keep sipping water throughout the day as it assists your body in absorbing nutrients and eliminating toxins.

Limit alcohol intake: Moderate drinking can also aggravate fatty liver in the long run therefore limiting or abstaining from drinking alcohol can help your liver to heal more quickly.

Restore your sleep schedule: Sleep deprivation can interfere with metabolism and build up more fat so ensure to sleep for at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep each night.

Manage stress levels: Stress that is chronic influences hormones and metabolism indirectly which influences liver health as even straightforward activities such as breathing in deeply and yoga can do it.

Consistency is the key

There is no need to drastically change your lifestyle to address fatty liver because experts say that consistency is what is more important i.e eating better food, exercising daily and maintaining daily routine.

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