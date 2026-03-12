World Kidney Day 2026: Steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome in children and how genetic testing Is changing outcomes

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Medical specialists are highlighting a severe yet misconceived disease in children known as steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome SRNS, in 2026. This is a rare kidney disorder that impacts on the way the kidneys clear waste products and excess fluids off the body and may cause permanent damage to the kidneys, unless treated well. Genetic testing is also making progress that can help doctors to learn more about the disease and enhance the treatment results of young patients.
Nephrotic syndrome is a condition of the kidneys that makes the organism lose significant portions of protein in the urine. Corticosteroids are usually used in their treatment and help in minimising inflammation in the kidneys. Although most children do respond to steroid therapy, about 10 to 20 per cent of cases of the disease in children are steroid-resistant, such that the disease fails to improve despite weeks of treatment.
Children with SRNS can report of swelling of the eyes, legs, and abdomen, foamy urine, fatigue and weight gain caused by the retention of fluids. In the long term, untreated or undercontrolled SRNS will lead to chronic kidney disease or even kidney failure, which will require dialysis or transplantation.
Dr Subashri M, Consultant Nephrologist & Transplant Physician, Prashanth Superspeciality Hospital, Velachery reveals - "Steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome SRNS is a tough kidney problem in kids where their kidneys keep leaking too much protein into the urine, leading to puffy eyes, swollen legs, and feeling unwell. Normally, doctors start with steroids like prednisone, but in SRNS, even a full month's high dose does not stop the leak. It hits about 1 in 10 kids with nephrotic syndrome. The big reason why some don't respond? Faulty genes messing up the kidney's tiny filters called podocytes - steroids can't fix that genetic glitch, unlike the usual cases which are tied to overactive immunity. Catching it early and involving a nephrologist is a game-changer. If the urine test done at four weeks show no improvement, the kidney specialist can guide quick genetic screening and maybe perform a kidney biopsy. This helps to skip wasted months in steroid treatment that bring side effects like stunted growth, weak bones, or nasty infections in this subset of children. This smart move cuts risks of poor nutrition, and fast slide to kidney damage".
Dr. S. Naresh Kumar, Consultant Pediatric Nephrology, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Chennai reveals, - "Usually, the cause of nephrotic syndrome is idiopathic. Idiopathic in the sense that there is no specific cause for the nephrotic syndrome. However, some children may have certain genetic mutations which cause nephrotic syndrome.These types of nephrotic syndromes are usually Steroid-Resistant Nephrotic Syndrome, so children with genetic factors or genetic mutations usually fail to respond to steroid therapy.There are also certain non-genetic factors, and some children develop secondary resistance.That is, initially they respond to steroids, and during the subsequent episodes they fail to respond to steroid therapy. These types of children usually fail to respond to steroid treatment."
Overall, as the awareness and further research continue, children with steroid resistant nephrotic syndrome will have increased hope of getting the appropriate treatment at the appropriate time. The emergence of genetic science, early diagnosis and effective follow ups is providing families with new hope in the management of pediatric kidney disease.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information