World Kidney Day: Rising Renal Failure in Young Men Observations from a Study at District Hospital Chhatarpur Madhya Pradesh

India has about 138 million people living with chronic kidney disease (CKD), which is the second-highest number in the world after China.

Shweta Garg

Kidney disease has long been considered a health concern affecting older individuals or patients with chronic illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension. However, recent observations from District Hospital Chhatarpur Madhya Pradesh suggest that this pattern may be changing. A clinical review conducted at the hospital has highlighted a worrying trend: an increasing number of young male patients under the age of 30 presenting with signs of renal dysfunction.

The study was carried out as part of routine clinical observations in the pathology and medicine departments of District Hospital Chhatarpur MadhyaPradesh. A total of 300 male patients below the age of 30 years who reported to the hospital with various complaints were included in the analysis. Their laboratory investigations, particularly kidney function tests, were evaluated to assess the status of renal health in this age group.

Among the 300 individuals studied, 98 patients were found to have elevated blood urea and serum creatinine levels. These two biochemical markers are widely used to evaluate kidney function. When their levels rise above normal limits, it often indicates that the kidneys are not filtering waste products efficiently.

The finding that nearly thirty percent of the evaluated patients showed abnormal renal parameters is significant and deserves attention from both clinicians and the public health community.

The affected patients did not always present with classic symptoms of kidney disease. Many initially came to the hospital with complaints such as fatigue, generalized weakness, swelling of the face or feet, nausea, reduced urine output, or unexplained high blood pressure. In several cases, the abnormal kidney function was discovered incidentally during routine blood investigations. This underlines an important point: early kidney dysfunction can remain silent for a long time, making laboratory testing essential for timely detection.

Several possible factors may be contributing to the rise of renal dysfunction among young men in this region. One important factor observed during clinical interactions with patients was inadequate hydration. Many young individuals reported consuming insufficient water throughout the day, particularly those engaged in outdoor labor or work under high temperatures. Chronic dehydration can place additional strain on the kidneys and may gradually affect their ability to function normally.

You may like to read

Another potential contributor is the increasing use of over-the-counter painkillers and anti-inflammatory medications without medical supervision. Some patients admitted to frequently using such medicines to manage body aches, sports injuries, or headaches. Long-term or excessive consumption of certain analgesics is known to have harmful effects on the kidneys.

Dietary habits also appear to play a role. High consumption of packaged foods, salty snacks, and protein supplements was reported by several individuals. Excessive salt intake and unregulated supplements can sometimes disturb metabolic balance and indirectly affect renal health.

Additionally, lifestyle patterns involving irregular meals, inadequate sleep, and high stress levels may further aggravate the situation.

Infections and untreated medical conditions may also contribute to kidney damage in younger populations.

Conditions such as urinary tract infections, kidney stones, and certain systemic illnesses can impair kidney function if they remain undiagnosed or untreated for long periods.

The findings from District Hospital Chhatarpur Madhya Pradesh highlight the importance of early screening and public awareness. Kidney function tests, which include blood urea and serum creatinine estimation, are simple and widely available laboratory investigations. Regular health check-ups can help detect abnormalities at an early stage when intervention is more effective.

Preventive measures can go a long way in protecting kidney health. Adequate daily water intake, avoiding unnecessary medication use without medical advice, maintaining a balanced diet, and seeking timely medical consultation for persistent symptoms are essential steps. Young individuals should also be encouraged to undergo periodic health evaluations, especially if they experience symptoms such as persistent swelling, fatigue, or urinary changes.

The observations from this study should not be viewed merely as isolated statistics but as an early warning sign. As lifestyle patterns evolve and environmental stressors increase, kidney health among younger populations requires closer monitoring. Further large-scale studies may help clarify the exact causes behind this trend and guide appropriate preventive strategies.

Healthcare professionals and policymakers must work together to promote awareness, encourage screening programs, and ensure early diagnosis. Protecting kidney health in young adults is not only vital for individual well-being but also essential for the long-term health of the community.

Overall burden in India

India has about 138 million people living with chronic kidney disease (CKD), which is the second-highest number in the world after China. CKD is now among the top 10 causes of death globally and the burden is rising rapidly in India. Average CKD prevalence in India: 13.2% of adults. This means roughly 1 in every 7 8 adults in India may have kidney disease. Around 210,000 new kidney failure cases are diagnosed annually in India.

Studies show higher prevalence in rural areas:

CKD prevalence is slightly higher in men (14.8%) than women (13.5%). Risk increases with age, diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. Major causes of renal failure in India"

Diabetes mellitus Hypertension Chronic glomerulonephritis Drug toxicity (NSAIDs, painkillers) Infections and environmental toxins

CKD may become one of the top 5 causes of death in India by 2040 if current trends continue.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.