Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Kidney stones are extremely painful, and anyone who has experienced one knows the first advice doctors give: drink more water. But is drinking 10 12 glasses a day really enough to flush them out? The answer may not be that simple. Most experts recommend around 10 12 glasses of water daily, which equals roughly 3 litres of fluid intake. However, this is not a fixed rule. The amount of water your body needs can vary depending on factors such as body size, physical activity, and even the weather.
The real goal, experts say, is to produce about 2 2.5 litres of urine every day. A simple way to check this is by looking at the colour of your urine. If it is light yellow or almost clear, it usually means you are well hydrated and on the right track.
In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Anil Sharma, Director Kidney Transplant (Urology), ShardaCare Healthcity, explained that the kidneys filter about 50 gallons of blood daily to produce 1 2 quarts of urine, a process that requires sufficient water to function efficiently. In case if someone is diagnosed with kidney stones, the person is required to drink 2.5 to 3 liters (roughly 8-12 cups) of water daily.
Yes, but with balance. Your urine is dissolved with water, and this avoids kidney stones that are capable of sticking together. When it comes to smaller stones (under 5 mm), it is possible to pass through by means of hydration. But pouring gallons of water in a breath will not help you; on the contrary, it slows down your kidneys. So try drinking water all day.
The question that human beings ask is whether timing is important or not. Here's a simple routine:
Regularity is not significant over time, but regularity is distributed evenly, and you are assured your kidneys are performing well.
Yes, it is not only water. The following are some of the natural drinks that can help:
It is not advisable to take soda, too much caffeine, and best juices, as they can worsen kidney stones.
The body sends some clear indicators when it is deprived of water. Here are some warning signs that say you are extremely dehydrated:
In case your urine is dark, then you should take more fluids. As it is utterly apparent, you can be overworked.
Other warning signs:
The 10-12 glasses of water per day are a good guideline; however, the real amount varies according to each person. Instead of glasses, have 2-2.5 l/day urine. Take kidney-friendly water and beverages, drink sparingly, and observe your body. The secret to going through kidney stones without surgery lies in hydration, but medical advice is never a bad thing.
Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information