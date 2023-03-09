World Kidney Day 2023: 3 Beneficial Facts About Dialysis Treatment

One will be prescribed dietary changes, medication to slow/control the kidney failure, but once kidney failure is in stage 5, dialysis would be needed till the patient decides to undergo a kidney transplant which is the only treatment available in the world to stop dialysis.

Hemodialysis is a life-extending treatment that improves the quality of life by eliminating waste and restoring organ function.

HOD & Director Nephrology & Kidney Transplant, Dr P N Gupta, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram, says that "post-Covid, the population has understood the importance of hygiene and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, yet a majority are still unaware of other concerning diseases that impact other vital organs in our body. For example, a sharp rise has been observed lately in Kidney related conditions, another essential organ that has to be healthy to flush out toxins that affect our daily lives."

Reasons for such a rise are various factors such as smoking, unhealthy consumption of junk food, a decrease in outdoor activity, overuse of over-the-counter medication, and individuals resorting to self-medication rather than consulting doctors. As medicine continues to advance, the revolutionary procedure of dialysis stands for its remarkable abilities and modern technology to sustain and improve the lives of those with renal impairment. Patients with end-stage renal disease can benefit from dialysis, which can help increase and improve their quality of life. For example, dialysis may be necessary if kidney function has dropped by 85% to 90%.

Mr Sudip Bagchi, President of Trivitron Healthcare, shares some benefits and facts of the dialysis procedure:

Remove toxins: Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are the two main modes of dialysis. The hemodialysis machine is connected to the patient's blood supply and filtered as it moves through. When one undergoes peritoneal dialysis, the blood is purified without being removed from the body. The liquid helps cleanse your blood by eliminating toxins. The fluid is then removed from the body via urination. Minor surgery is required before starting dialysis: Surgery on the arm or leg to establish vascular access is needed before one can begin hemodialysis. Blood is drawn from the treated area and then reinfused. Surgical intervention is also part of peritoneal dialysis treatment. The doctor inserts a catheter into your abdominal cavity. In this way, dialysate can enter and leave your body freely. Filtration and blood purification: Our kidneys remove excess water, chemicals, salt and waste from the body. One can experience increased blood pressure and fluid retention if the kidneys fail to do their job. In addition, potassium, sodium and bicarbonate can accumulate to potentially lethal levels.

Conclusion

We must discipline ourselves and promote healthy practices to ensure our vital organs are healthy and not harmed. For example, keeping a good diet, drinking clean water, and eating nutrient-rich fruits and food are steps individuals could take to shield themselves from many of the now-common diseases.

