World Kidney Day 2023: 3 Beneficial Facts About Dialysis Treatment

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
HOD & Director Nephrology & Kidney Transplant, Dr P N Gupta, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram, says that "post-Covid, the population has understood the importance of hygiene and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, yet a majority are still unaware of other concerning diseases that impact other vital organs in our body. For example, a sharp rise has been observed lately in Kidney related conditions, another essential organ that has to be healthy to flush out toxins that affect our daily lives."
Reasons for such a rise are various factors such as smoking, unhealthy consumption of junk food, a decrease in outdoor activity, overuse of over-the-counter medication, and individuals resorting to self-medication rather than consulting doctors. As medicine continues to advance, the revolutionary procedure of dialysis stands for its remarkable abilities and modern technology to sustain and improve the lives of those with renal impairment. Patients with end-stage renal disease can benefit from dialysis, which can help increase and improve their quality of life. For example, dialysis may be necessary if kidney function has dropped by 85% to 90%.
Mr Sudip Bagchi, President of Trivitron Healthcare, shares some benefits and facts of the dialysis procedure:
For those who suffer from chronic kidney disease, hemodialysis is a life-extending treatment that improves their quality of life by eliminating waste and restoring organ function.
We must discipline ourselves and promote healthy practices to ensure our vital organs are healthy and not harmed. For example, keeping a good diet, drinking clean water, and eating nutrient-rich fruits and food are steps individuals could take to shield themselves from many of the now-common diseases.
Follow us on