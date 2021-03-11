Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is one of the leading causes of deaths worldwide, and millions die each year without getting access to affordable treatment. Kidney transplant is considered a better option for people suffering from kidney failure, also known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), than living on dialysis. Kidney failure is when your kidneys have lost 90% of their ability to function. A kidney transplant is a surgical procedure during which the damaged kidney is replaced with a healthy kidney —either from a living donor or a deceased donor. It is estimated that every year about 5,00,000 people in India need an organ. However, many people who need a kidney die without getting an organ. This calls for the need to focus on the problem of organ shortage in the country. On World Kidney Day, let’s honour the living organ donors who helped save the lives of millions across the globe. Also Read - World Kidney Day 2020: A reality check on renal facts

According to a research, most of the living organ donors in India are women. A big salute to them! The research carried out by Dr. Vivek Kute, Honorary Secretary, Indian society of Organ Transplantation (ISOT) and Professor of Nephrology, IKDRC-ITS Ahmedabad between 2013 and 2019, revealed that women contributed 78 per cent of living organ donors in India while their share among recipients was only 19 per cent. Further, the study found that 90 per cent of spousal kidney donors are women whereas only 39 per cent daughter become kidney donors due to socio-economic factors. Also Read - World Kidney Day 2020: All you need to know about dialysis

Explaining the gender bias in organ donation, the researchers said that men have a higher incidence of end-stage diseases that necessitate a transplant and are more inclined to hypertension or ischemic diseases, leading to their inappropriateness as donors. Also Read - World Kidney Day 2020: Signs & symptoms of kidney disease you should not ignore

Can people who have recovered from COVID-19 donate their organs?

The researchers also noted that there has a noticeable impact on our health care system, including life‐saving procedures like organ transplantation in last one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Indian Government advisory, most of the transplant-related activity and evaluation other than emergency lifesaving transplants were temporarily suspended in India during the months of March–May 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Once the deferment was lifted, a team of experts led by Dr. Vivek Kute, successfully conducted a cohort study of 31 kidney transplant recipients (KTR) from living donors who recovered from polymerase chain reaction confirmed COVID-19 across 19 transplant centres in India from July 3, 2020, to December 5, 2020. The authors claimed that the study, published in the reputed Transplantation Journal, is the largest cohort of KTR from living donors who recovered from COVID-19.

“Given the high number of people in India who require organ transplant, it was important to understand if it would be safe for people who have recovered from COVID-19 infection to donate their organs,” Dr. Kute said in a press release.

“Organ transplant is an effective and proven way of saving lives of many people with end-stage organ dysfunction. I am glad to share that the result of this study support safety of proceeding with living donation for asymptomatic individuals with comprehensive donor, recipients screening before surgery, using a combination of clinical, radiologic, and laboratory criteria,” he added.

2021 declared the year of “Living Well with Kidney Disease”

The World Kidney Day Steering Committee has declared 2021 the year of “Living Well with Kidney Disease.” Whilst effective measures to prevent kidney disease and its progression are important, patients with kidney disease – including those who depend on dialysis and transplantation – and their care-partners should also feel supported, especially during pandemics and other challenging periods, by the concerted efforts of kidney care communities – it said.

Therefore, the Committee calls for the inclusion of life participation as a key focus in the care of patients with CKD and as a building block towards delivering the ultimate goal of living well with kidney disease.