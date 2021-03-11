Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is one of the leading causes of deaths worldwide and millions die each year without getting access to affordable treatment. Kidney transplant is considered a better option for people suffering from kidney failure also known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD) than living on dialysis. Kidney failure is when your kidneys have lost 90% of their ability to function. A kidney transplant is a surgical procedure during which the damaged kidney is replaced with a healthy kidney —either from a living donor or a deceased donor. It is estimated that every year about 500000 people in India