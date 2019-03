The theme for World Kidney Day 2019 is ‘Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere’. Over 850 million people across the world are afflicted by chronic kidney disease (CKD). CKD have become the world ’s sixth fastest growing cause of death. Each year such diseases account for nearly 2.4. million people globally. Chronic kidney diseases can be caused by other manifest conditions like diabetes, blood pressure or other disorders and lead to progressive loss of kidney function, often over a period of several years.

The World Kidney Day is a joint initiative of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF) to focus attention on a silent killer that afflicts one in ten people globally.

World Kidney Day 2019’s theme targets the disparity and inequity in kidney health in countries across the world. Acute kidney injury (AKI), an important driver of chronic kidney diseases is found to afflict lower and middle income countries more. Of the 13 million people afflicted by AKI, and 1.7 million deaths a year, nearly 85% of the cases are found in countries with lower median income.

The World Bank defines a Lower Income Country as: “For the current 2019 fiscal year, low-income economies are defined as those with a GNI per capita, calculated using the World Bank Atlas of $995 (INR 70,000) or less in 2017; lower-middle-income economies are those with a GNI per capita between $996 and $3,895; upper middle-income economies are those with a GNI per capita between $3,896 and $12,055; high-income economies are those with a GNI per capita of $12,056 or more.”

This year’s theme aims at raising awareness and getting countries to incorporate specific strategies for improving the lives of those suffering from chronic kidney ailments within the broader framework of the policies and guidelines set out in many countries for non-communicable diseases.

In 2015, India became the first country to develop specific national targets and indicators aimed at reducing the number of deaths from non-communicable diseases in line with the World Health Organisation’s ‘Global Action Plan for Prevention and Control of NCDs 2013-2020’. However, a Lancet report last year suggests that the country’s burden of non-communicable diseases is growing; while these are typically present in people over the age of 55 in many developed countries, in India it strikes a decade earlier and is manifest in individuals over the age of 45. While India focusses on cardiovascular and chronic respiratory diseases — two categories of diseases that make the most significant contribution to its mortality burden, the national guidelines on NCDs have not focussed on kidney ailments. Now that is surprising as there are, according to some estimates, over 250,000 people in India suffer from renal failure and can be saved by renal transplants.

An article published in the Indian Journal of Urology states: “ The prevalence of end-stage renal disease requiring transplantation in India is estimated to be between 151 and 232 per million population. If an average of these figures is taken, it is estimated that almost 220,000 people require kidney transplantation in India. Against this, currently, approximately 7500 kidney transplantations are performed at 250 kidney transplant centers in India. Of these, 90% come from living donors and 10% from deceased donors. The data are not as accurate as would be desirable due the absence of a national transplant registry.”

This data suggests that a two-pronged strategy is acutely needed in India where on the one hand, focus should be on increasing a national donor registry so that more organs can be harvested from deceased donors, and on the other hand, concentrate on early identification and prevention of chronic kidney diseases. It is in this context that this year’s World Kidney Day is especially relevant for India as it calls for Universal Health Coverage for prevention and early treatment of kidney disease. To this end, this year’s campaign has focussed on measures in every country to improve kidney care, such as:

Access to clean potable water

Tobacco Control

Healthy and nutritious diet

Kidney screening at primary health care centres

Screening of high-risk individuals and early diagnosis

Affordable treatment through universal healthcare

Ensure kidney patients receive basic health care and monitoring for conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure

Equitable and sustainable access to advanced health care — affordable and accessible dialysis and other treatment

Transparency in policies governing organ donations and transplants

These measures will help foster cooperation and bolster the fight on a global level against, not only the expensive and often inadequate access to infrastructure that’s needed for surgery and dialysis in countries like India but also, fight against the cultural bias against organ donation in many countries that has made dialysis the default option and led to an increase in mortality from kidney diseases.

In India, the National Dialysis Programme was rolled out in 2016, as an initiative of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with the involvement of private players in district hospitals across the country. The Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis programme aims at providing these life-saving procedures at very nominal and negligible costs and makes dialysis accessible to India’s impoverished rural populace. This programme has helped reduce impoverishment, especially in villages, by saving out-of-pocket expenditure for patients.