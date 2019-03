There aren’t too many treatment options for people with failed kidneys. So, it’s no wonder that the mortality rate of this condition is very high, globally. According to the estimates of WHO, almost 5 to 10 million people die every year due to kidney diseases. Talking about treatments, currently, there are only two saviours for people suffering from kidney failure: Renal transplant and dialysis.

As we celebrate World Kidney Day today, which aims to spread awareness about nephrological disorders, their prevention and treatment, here is a low-down on dialysis, one of the two weapons against a fatal condition like kidney failure.

WHEN DOES ONE NEED DIALYSIS?

Kidneys are an important part of your body helping in filtering out the waste materials from your body and maintaining safe levels of several minerals such as sodium and potassium in your bloodstream. However, when damaged, these bean-shaped organs fail to function properly leading to waste build-up in your body. This is when dialysis comes in to play. Your doctor will recommend dialysis when 80-90 per cent of your kidney function is compromised. Dialysis can be performed in a hospital, at a dialysis facility or even at your home.

THE PROCEDURE

Dialysis is the mechanism through which your blood is cleansed either with the help of a machine or by inserting fluid into your abdomen. A patient has to get 3-7 sessions of this 4-5-hour-long procedure every week depending on the severity of the condition. Dialysis is usually a lifelong treatment. It does all the work done by healthy kidneys such as preventing build-up of excess water, salt and waste in your body, regulate blood pressure, etc. Your doctor will measure your condition using Estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), a test to identify the stage of your kidney disease and schedule your treatment. It is pertinent to mention here that eGFR number drops down as your kidney disease deteriorates.

There are two types of dialysis: Hemodialysis and Peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis can be done at your home or at a dialysis facility. It is the most common type of process out of the two, where a kidney replica also known as hemodialyzer is used to excrete waste materials from your blood. The blood is removed from your body, filtered with the help of the artificial kidney and then again returned inside your body with the help of the dialysis machine. In peritoneal dialysis, the blood is filtered inside your body. The doctor will perform a surgery to place a tube called catheter in your abdomen. The tube carries a cleansing fluid which filters waste material from your blood after a prescribed period of time. Additionally, there are various types of peritoneal dialysis available, but usually Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) and Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD) are used across the world.

CAPD: It is performed without the help of machines, where you are required to put a bag of dialysate in your catheter. Your doctor will guide you on how to perform this process without any problem.

APD: it is an automated process that works on machines that provide and remove the cleansing fluid in your catheter. This process is generally performed during night, when you are asleep.

LIVING WITH DIALYSIS

Any fatal condition and its treatments are likely to change your life in more ways than one. Here are tips and information that will help you live better when you are on dialysis.

Make an informed choice

You can check online for various queries and compare different facilities depending on their quality, geography, etc., before choosing one.

Be prepared for an emergency

Since dialysis is a life-long treatment, you are bound to visit a hospital or a dialysis facility on a regular basis. However, in case of an emergency such as a natural calamity you should have proper knowledge regarding whom to contact and what needs to be done in such scenario. Keep the contact numbers of relevant persons handy.

Organise your medical records

If you have to relocate from your current hospital to another one, ask your existing medical staff can help you provide the updated records of your dialysis treatment. Organise them properly, so, that your doctors of the new facility can access them all and start the treatment accordingly.

Follow a kidney-friendly diet

When the functions of your kidney get impaired, you need to be extra careful about what you eat and follow a strict diet planned by your doctor. This will help you to co-op with dialysis in a better way. Though your diet may vary depending on the type of your dialysis, but generally, doctors recommend that you should reduce the intake of sodium, potassium and phosphorus in your diet.

Plan your return to work

It may take some to settle with dialysis, but once you are used to it, you can return to your work. Talk to your HR about work-from-home options.

Plan your trip well

If want to travel, then make sure that you have planned well in advance. Research online about dialysis facilities close to your travel destination and also make sure that you maintain proper hygiene. Carry the necessary documents with you.