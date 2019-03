Also known as chronic renal failure, chronic kidney disease is a progressive loss in kidney function leading to kidney failure. Currently, more than 850 million people are affected by this nephrological disorder, making CKD the world ’s 6th fastest growing cause of death.

The function of your kidneys is to filter out waste materials from your body with the help of tiny filters known as nephrons. Nephrons are the functional units of your kidneys. These wastes get excreted through your urine. But, if you are suffering from chronic kidney disease, your kidney’s ability to excrete the waste products gets affected making you sick. This can also lead to some serious conditions including weak bones, nerve damage, anaemia, and poor nutritional health. Usually, most of the people do not even realize that they are suffering from this condition until their kidney function is down to 10-20 per cent of the normal. Therefore, it is important to know and understand the symptoms surrounding the disease and the causes for their better management.

CAUSES AND SYMPTOMS OF CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE

Affecting people of every age, chronic kidney disease is characterized by symptoms including concentration problem, loss of energy, poor appetite, muscle cramping, swollen feet, itchy skin, frequent urination, and puffiness around your eyes.Now, the causes responsible for these symptoms are majorly diabetes and high blood pressure. During diabetes, your body becomes unable to make enough insulin leading to increased sugar levels in the body. The elevated glucose levels can potentially damage your blood vessels present in the kidneys resulting in the retention of excessive salt, sugar and water in the body. This will further lead to the presence of protein in urine and build up of waste material in your blood. Moreover, it can cause difficulty in emptying your bladder forcing your full bladder will exert pressure on your kidneys. This can result in renal damage. Like diabetes, high blood pressure also damages your blood vessels in the kidneys impairing their function. This can raise your blood pressure even more causing raising your risk of heart attack and other diseases. The other potential causes of this condition include genetic predisposition, acute kidney infection, toxic drugs, heavy metal poisoning, and renal artery stenosis (narrowing of one of the renal arteries).

DIAGNOSIS

Known as the ‘silent killer’, chronic kidney disease goes undiagnosed in its early stages. An early detection is necessary as it helps treat the condition in advance and avoid complications related to severe kidney damage. To diagnose the condition, doctors prescribe simple blood and urine tests through which they measure the levels of serum creatinine (waste products that accumulatedue to muscle activity) in the blood, your kidney’s glomerular filtration rate (percentage of normal kidney function), and urine albumin ( protein the blood).

LINE OF TREATMENT

In case of an early diagnosis, a balanced and healthy diet with recommended medications can help manage the symptoms of chronic kidney disease. However, in case of a delayed diagnosis, chances of kidney failure are very high. The only treatment options for kidney failure are kidney transplant and regular dialysis. During kidney transplant, doctors replace your damaged kidneys with a healthy donor kidney. For severe CKD patients, it is considered as the best treatment option. But, it is quite difficult to find healthy donor kidneys. Both, a living and deceased can donate their kidneys. However, organ of a living person works better and have better chances of longevity. Now, the other treatment option, dialysis, is of two types namely hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Both involve cleansing of your blood either through a machine or by adding some fluid inside your abdomen. During hemodialysis, your doctor connects a dialysis machine to your body through a needle in the vein of your arms. This allows your blood to be removed from the body slowly and enter the machine to be clean and then return to the body. This whole process takes around tree to five hours. A person with CKD needs to get it done around 3 to 7 times a week. Now, in case of peritoneal dialysis, your blood is cleaned inside your body. Doctors put a cleaning solution called dialysate in your abdomen, which potentially absorbs fluid and waste material from your blood using your peritoneum (lining of abdomen) as a filter.

GOLDEN RULES FOR KIDNEY CARE

If you don’t want to go through any of the above-mentioned treatment process, make sure your kidneys are healthy and try to keep any potential risk factor of developing kidney disease at bay. To do that, here are 8 golden rules backed by doctors.

Control your blood sugar level: Increased blood sugar levels can damage the nephrons in your kidneys resulting in waste deposition in your blood leading to severe health problems.

Indulge in regular exercise: Daily workout will keep your body active and fit. It will also help in better oxygen intake and proper blood circulation reducing the risks of chronic kidney disease.

Keep a check on your blood pressure: Increased blood pressure causes your blood vessels to stretch. This stretching causes scars in the blood vessels weakens them. Once the kidney’s blood vessels are damaged, their ability to do the required function will reduce.

Make healthy food choices: Minimize your salt intake. According to a study published in the Journal of Nephrology, restriction of sodium intake helps in the prevention of chronic renal disease.

Keep your body hydrated: Plenty of fluid helps your kidney to flush out urea, sodium, and toxins from the body effectively. Doctors advise to drink at least to 3 litres of water every day.

Stop smoking: Slowing down your blood flow to the kidneys, smoking interferes in your kidney’s ability to function properly.

Avoid over-the-counter NSAIDs: People with arthritis or back pain problem, who take non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen on a daily basis are at greater risk of developing acute kidney disease, revealed a study published in The Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. Consult your doctor for proper dosage.

Get your kidney checked in case you already have a risk factor: It is always better to prevent a condition rather than looking for its treatment. If you fall in the high-risk group for CKD delaying medical consultation won’t do good to your body. The high risk group includes people suffering from diabetes, hypertension, obesity or a family history of kidney disease. Also, African and Asian people are at greater risk of getting this condition. Visit a doctor to get your kidneys function checked if any of these factors match your condition. That’s a must.