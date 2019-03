Gokshura bark regulates proper flow of urine and it has also been used since ages to eliminate kidney stones. ©Shutterstock

Unhealthy food, cosmetics, stress, pollutants in the environment are only a few of the sources through which toxins enter and accumulate in your body. Nature has blessed the human body with special systems to manage and eliminate toxins, but there is a limit to it.

Wrong dietary choices, stress, and improper lifestyle habits make it difficult for the already overburdened excretory system to remove toxins efficiently. As a result, toxins get lodged in the body and create health problems like kidney stone, renal failure, blood in urine, protein in urine, high urea levels and several other problems.

Thankfully, Ayurveda can help. There are several effective herbs which can not only strengthen and rejuvenate the renal system, these can also treat kidney problems. Here are 10 most effective herbs that doctors recommend to keep the renal system healthy.

However, you should not self-medicate with these herbs. Consult an ayurvedic doctor for the treatment of kidney problems.

Punarnava plant:

It is a natural diuretic (a substance that leads to increased urine production) that has been prescribed in Ayurveda for urinary problems. It also has anti-inflammatory and rejuvenating properties. Punarnava can be used daily to keep kidney functions healthy.

Palash:

Palash is a tree which bears bright red or orange flowers. These flowers are cool in potency and help in regularizing urine flow. They are also very helpful in relieving burning sensation during urination.

Gokshura:

The bark of Gokshura tree is a wonderful herb for treating urinary tract infections and burning sensation during urination. Gokshura bark regulates proper flow of urine and it has also been used since ages to eliminate kidney stones.

Gudduchi:

Charaka, the famous proponent of ayurveda in ancient India, has elaborated on the astringent property of Gudduchi. This property makes it a good herb for the treatment of urinary problems. People who have difficulty in passing urine can take gudduchi under the guidance of a doctor.

Varun:

This medicinal plant, also known as three-leafed caper, is a natural diuretic which promotes regular urination and has been found to be very effective in treating kidney stones and other renal disorders. It also purifies blood and strengthens the function of the mutra vaha strota (the channel for urine). It is responsible for the creation of urine, controlling your body’s water levels, ensuring pH balance and metabolising vitamin D.

Chandan:

Chandan or sandalwood has two useful properties—keeping your body cool, and fighting microbes. That is why chandan sherbet is recommended for UTI. Sandalwood has natural anti-microbial properties that soothe kidney infections.

Ginger:

For cleansing toxins from the body, ginger has been used since ages. It removes toxins from your kidneys and liver. The anti-inflammatory effect of ginger helps in reducing swelling and pain in the kidneys caused by infections.

Triphala:

A combination of three essential rejuvenating herbs, triphala helps in improving all natural functions of the kidney. It strengthens your liver and kidneys – the two main organs in the excretory mechanism of the body.

Coriander:

Coriander helps in reducing that burning sensation during urination that you may experience if you are suffering from UTI. It heals infections in the bladder and ureters and keeps the kidneys healthy since it also a natural diuretic.

Turmeric:

Low urine volume, renal failure and common infections are healed with turmeric. It yields multiple benefits, such as, reducing the risk of infections and swelling, preventing kidney stone formation and healing kidney cysts.