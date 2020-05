If you suffer from this condition, you may want to modify your diet. Experts say that this may help you to a great extent. @Shutterstock

Inflammatory bowel disease is an inflammatory condition that affects the digestive tract. It is a common and chronic condition that includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. If you suffer from Crohn’s disease, a part of your digestive tract may be affected. On the other hand, in ulcerative colitis there is inflammation of the large intestine. Today, is World Inflammatory Bowel Disease Day. Countries and organisations across the world observe May 19 as World Inflammatory Bowel Disease Day. The main purpose of this day is to increase awareness about Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. The theme this year is #StepUp4IBD and the aim is to increase awareness of and familiarity with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Events and programmes seek to educate the public about these diseases, and also raise funds to support the finding of IBD cures and improving quality of life of patients. Also Read - 5 natural remedies for irritable bowel syndrome

Symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease

Symptoms of this condition usually range from mild to severe. It generally depends on which part of the intestinal tract is involved. Common symptoms of this condition are diarrhoea, abdominal pain, bloody stools, and vomiting. Sometimes, you may also experience fever and muscle ache. Reduced appetite and unexplained weight loss also accompany the usual symptoms of this condition. In severe cases, you may also experience iron deficiency anaemia because of blood loss. Also Read - Popping aspirin and other ways to prevent bowel cancer

Causes of inflammatory bowel disease

Experts are not very clear as to what exactly causes this condition. But they suspect that it may be due to bacteria, viruses and antigens that may trigger the body’s immune system to produce an inflammatory reaction in the intestinal tract. Some scientists also say that hereditary, genetic, and/or environmental factors may also contribute to this condition or it may be the result of an autoimmune response of the body. Also Read - Bowel disease ups serious infections risk: Study

Diet can help you deal with this condition

If you suffer from this condition, you may want to modify your diet. Experts say that this may help you to a great extent. Try and include more vitamin D-rich foods to your diet. You can also take vitamin D supplements. Wheatgrass is another food that may offer relief from symptoms of this condition. It contains chlorophyll, amino-acids, vitamins and various enzymes that are beneficial to digestive tract. You may also want to add yogurt to your daily diet. This is a probiotic which is good for healthy gut bacteria. It also has anti-inflammatory and pro-regenerative properties that can help you deal with IBD symptoms. Most fruits are good, but strawberries can really help because these contain potent anti-inflammatory properties. Basically, you need to eat a healthy diet that includes a lot of fresh fruits and veggies and are easy on the stomach.

Foods to avoid if you have inflammatory bowel disease

But if you suffer from this condition, you must keep away from certain foods. Most packaged foods come with preservatives and additives. This can trigger inflammation in your digestive tract. So, you need to avoid these foods. You also need to stay away from processed and junk foods. There are certain vegetables that can make your condition worse. So, stay away from beans, cabbage and cauliflower as it can cause gas and bloating.