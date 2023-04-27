World Immunization Week 2023: Vaccination Is The Key To A Healthier World

We need to act now to catch-up the millions of children who missed out on vaccines during the pandemic.

This World Immunization Week, let's celebrate the power of vaccines and work together to ensure that children catch up on the missed vaccinations.

Every year, the last week of April (24 to 30 April), is celebrated as World Immunization Week to promote the use of vaccines so that more people are protected from vaccine-preventable diseases, and live happier and healthier lives. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and its partners are celebrating World Immunization Week 2023 under the banner of 'The Big Catch-Up' with an aim to support countries to get back on track to ensure more people, particularly children catch up on the missed vaccinations.

In its campaign message, WHO stresses the urgent need to find the millions of children who missed who missed their routine vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic, and improving essential immunization coverage to at least 2019 levels and strengthening primary health care to deliver immunization.

Highlighting the importance of routine immunization on World Immunization Week 2023, experts say:

Vaccines are a key pillar of equity in healthcare

"Immunization is the key to a healthier world. Vaccines are not only a critical tool in preventing the spread of deadly diseases but also a key pillar of equity in healthcare," says Dr. Gopal K. Soni, Project Director, Momentum Routine Immunization Transformation & Equity.

He adds, "COVID-19 vaccines have brought us hope and are our best tool in minimizing the impact of the pandemic and returning to a sense of normalcy. Let's celebrate the progress we've made in immunization, acknowledge the tireless efforts of healthcare workers, and ensure that everyone has access to life-saving vaccines. Together, we can protect ourselves and our communities, and pave the way towards a brighter and healthier future."

Immunization is the basic requirement of primary healthcare

Citing a US CDC report, Dr. Anurag Saxena, HOD-Internal Medicine, Primus Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, highlights that around 25 million children missed at least one routine vaccine and approximately 18 million children received no vaccine in the year 2021. In the same year, around 128,000 died of measles.

He says, "Immunization is the basic requirement of primary healthcare and is the best step forward for a better future. The three years of the pandemic have dragged us many years back in terms of immunization. In commemorating World Immunization Week, let us come together to promote the lifesaving power of vaccination. This year the theme is "The Big Catch-Up," to raise awareness of the dire need to find children who missed their vaccinations in order to protect them from illness, disability & fatal conditions."

"Not only vaccination but we also need to work on spreading the concept of healthy well-being. Good food and timely workouts can take you a long way. Inhabiting these habits in kids from a young age can keep their immunity levels boosted. Make sure you eat plenty of seasonal fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, lean proteins, and healthy fats," he adds.

No one should suffer from vaccine-preventable diseases

Dr Aakaar Kapoor, CEO and Lead Medical Advisor, City X-Ray & Scan Clinic Partner, City Imaging and Clinical Labs, reiterates that World Immunization Week is an important occasion that highlights the crucial role that vaccines play in protecting the health of people across the globe.

He believes, "It is a time to reflect on the progress that has been made in the fight against preventable diseases and to renew our commitment in ensuring that everyone has access to the vaccines they need to stay healthy."

"As a diagnostics center, we are fully aware of the impact that diseases can have on individuals, families, and entire communities, and we recognize the tremendous power of vaccines in preventing the spread of infectious diseases. This week, we join with others around the world to celebrate the power of vaccines and to raise awareness about the importance of immunization. At our diagnostics center, we are proud to support the development and distribution of life-saving vaccines. We believe that no one should suffer from vaccine-preventable diseases, and we are committed to doing our part to make sure that people everywhere have access to the vaccines they need to protect themselves and their loved ones," he adds.

Let us work together to ensure that everyone is immunized and that no one is left behind.