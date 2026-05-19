World IBD Day 2026: Blood in vomit or stool? Doctor explains when GI bleeding could be life-threatening

Vomiting blood or noticing blood in stool can signal serious GI bleeding. Expert explains warning signs, causes, and when immediate medical care is urgently needed.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Updated : May 19, 2026 4:01 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Rajdeep More

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Bleeding in the gut can happen in two areas: the upper gastrointestinal tract or the lower gastrointestinal tract. Each area has its set of reasons, warning signs, and ways to treat it. The upper GI tract includes the food pipe, the stomach, and the small intestine. The upper GI tract, which includes the food pipe, stomach, and small intestine, can bleed for reasons. The common reasons are ulcers in the stomach or small intestine, bad inflammation of the stomach and big veins in the food pipe that are often seen in people with liver disease.

How do you know when upper GI bleeding is serious?

According to Dr Rajdeep More, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist & Interventional Gl Endoscopist MBBS, MD(Med). DNB (Gastroenterology), "When the upper GI tract bleeds a lot it usually comes out as vomit that's brown or red. This is very serious. The person needs to go to the hospital right away. The doctor will do a test to look at the upper GI tract and can stop the bleeding by putting medicine into the ulcer or fixing the veins in the food pipe. If you vomit and it looks like coffee grounds or is red you need to see a doctor away."

Upper GI bleeding

Lower GI tract bleeding

The doctor further explained that bleeding from the GI tract, which is the large intestine happens more often and can be not serious or very serious. Bleeding from the lower GI tract is more common and often has simple reasons like swollen veins around the rectum or small tears at the anus.. It should never be ignored, because it could also be caused by polyps, ulcers or colon cancer which need to be checked.

How is lower GI bleeding checked?

A colonoscopy is the way to check. It lets doctors find the source of the bleeding stop it and take a sample of any area for further testing. Bleeding in the gut, whether from the lower GI tract, should never be taken lightly. While some reasons are simple and easy to treat, others can be signs of problems that need to be checked right away. If you notice any symptoms, like blood in your stool or vomit go see a doctor. Getting a diagnosis and the right treatment, on time can make a difference.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Individuals experiencing symptoms such as blood in vomit or stool should seek immediate medical attention and consult a qualified healthcare professional. You may like to read