In a 2018 report by the Indian Council of Medical Research, it was revealed that high blood pressure (BP) is the cause of 10.8 per cent of all deaths in the country. The report further suggested that this condition is directly linked with 29 per cent of all stroke-induced deaths and 24 per cent of all heart attacks in India. But if you think that that high BP, also known as hypertension, can only affect your heart, you are wrong. It can affect other organs of the body (kidneys, vision, nervous system, etc.) and your sex life too, irrespective of the gender. Also, the medications used to tackle high BP (beta blockers and diuretics) can take a toll on your life between the sheets. If your blood pressure levels are normal, then the reading on the BP machine will be 120/80 mmHg. A reading of over 140/90 mmHg is considered to be high. In order to spread awareness about this condition, World Hypertension Day (WHD) is celebrated every year on 17th May. The day was initiated by the World Hypertension League (WHL) back in 2005 on 14th May, but in 2006, WHL officially declared 17th May as the annual celebration for this day. The theme for WHD this year is Know your Numbers. While it is important to know your BP levels, you should also be aware of the ways it affects your sex life. There have been studies that show the association between male sexual problems and hypertension. The same for women is still a debatable topic though. With World Hypertension Day around the corner, here is all you need to know about the link between high BP and your sex life. Inform your doctor if you observe changes in your libido while on BP drugs.

HOW HYPERTENSION AFFECTS MEN

Living with hypertension is not an easy task. High levels of blood pressure can affect your blood vessels’ lining and lead to the narrowing of your arteries. This can curb blood flow to your genitals causing various complications like erectile dysfunction and low libido. It can also and interfere with your ejaculation.

Erectile dysfunction

If you are suffering from high blood pressure, you may find it difficult to get an erection or fail to sustain it for a long period of time. This problem is very common in people living with hypertension. In a study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, the researchers found that out of all the 216 participants, 49 per cent of men in the age bracket of 40 to 79 living with high blood pressure experienced erectile dysfunction (ED). Another study featured in the Journal of Urology also reported that over 65 per cent of men with hypertension faced erection problems to an extent. Out of them ED was severe in 45 per cent men.

Low libido

This is another common problem that is experienced by men who suffer from hypertension. The main culprit here, is an episode of erectile dysfunction. Men feel a performance pressure once they fail to get erection in front of their partner. This dips their desire to have sex. According to a study published in the American Journal of Hypertension, hypertensive males are more likely to refrain from engaging in sexual activity as compared to their normal peers. Also, reduced sexual desire can have an adverse effect on your relationship. If your blood pressure levels are high and you are finding it difficult to rev up your sexual desire, it is important for you to consult a sex therapist and find a solution to this problem. Also, inform your cardiologist about the condition.

HOW HYPERTENSION AFFECTS WOMEN?

For women, hypertension can cause a significant decline in the blood flow to your vagina. It can lead to vaginal dryness, difficulty in achieving orgasm and a decline in sexual desire. Low libido, much like men, is a result of not being able to achieve an orgasm. It is the fear of failure that turns women away from sex. The American Society of Hypertension conducted a study that accounted for 417 sexually active females. It was found that the participants who were diagnosed with high blood pressure were twice more likely to experience sexual dysfunction as compared to those who had normal blood pressure. According to another survey conducted by the American Heart Association, hypertensive females are more likely to experience sexual dysfunction as compared to men with high blood pressure levels. Women in this survey were asked questions regarding their sexual desire, arousal, lubrication, satisfaction, pain during intercourse and orgasm. Forty two per cent of females with hypertension suffered from sexual problems whereas the numbers were significantly low among women with normal blood pressure (19.4 per cent). Here, we tell you why hypertensive women face sexual problems.

Vaginal dryness

High blood pressure can impair blood flow inside your veins. This can restrict the quantity of the blood that reaches your genitals. In a study published in the West African Journal of Medicine, the researchers noted that hypertension and its treatment in females can cause vaginal dryness. The study authors also revealed that females with hypertension are less likely to engage themselves in a sexual relationship.

Inability to achieve orgasm

Sufficient blood supply to the vagina is important to achieve an orgasm. However, hypertension inhibits the blood flow to your genitals by narrowing the arteries that carry blood throughout your body. Though researches are still looking for a link between hypertension and orgasm, several studies reveal that females with high blood pressure levels often complain of pain during intercourse. This hinders orgasm.