World Hypertension Day 2026: Chronic psychosocial stress could be damaging your heart after 40

Healthcare professionals warned that chronic psychosocial stress may significantly raise hypertension risk in adults over 40, highlighting emotional health's role in heart disease prevention.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 17, 2026 2:33 PM IST

Hypertension Day. (Image: AI Generated)

Chronic psychosocial stress has been seen to be a significant risk factor for 'Hypertension' especially in middle aged individuals. A study found that long hours of work, financial pressures and family responsibilities may without anyone realizing impact the health of the heart even in individuals who had normal blood pressure prior to the development of these conditions. The study titled "Association Between Psychosocial Stress and Hypertension" published in the Journal of Population Therapeutics and Clinical Pharmacology (JPTCP)examined a total of 300 Indian adults aged between 25 and 60 who were not hypertensive at the onset of the study.

Stress and high blood pressure link

Using a validated stress assessment scale, the researchers divided the participants into three groups: low, moderate and high stress. The blood pressure was measured at the beginning of the study as well as after 12 months. At the end of the follow-up period about 54 people or almost 18 per cent had developed hypertension.

The findings showed that adults with high psychosocial stress were nearly twice as likely to develop hypertension as those with low psychosocial stress. Researchers who conducted the blood pressure of those who had moderate or high stress rose more rapidly, this association was more pronounced in adults below 40 years.

The authors noted that stress can have a negative impact on the cardiovascular system by increasing cortisol levels and inflammation, adopting unhealthy coping mechanisms and over-activation of the body's "fight or flight" response. These changes can over time cause a strain on the blood vessels raising blood pressure.

Hypertension. (Image: AI Generated)

What is hypertension?

Hypertension is a condition in which blood pressure is always high. It is sometimes referred to as a "silent killer" since many individuals may not have symptoms until complications occur. Some common symptoms associated with uncontrolled high blood pressure are:

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Headaches

Dizziness

Fatigue

Blurred vision

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Hypertension if not properly controlled may put a person at risk for heart disease, stroke, kidney disease and more serious outcomes.

Stress management techniques may provide relief

The scientists said that "routine" stress assessment might be useful for doctors to determine those with a greater risk of developing hypertension. They proposed that emotional health should play a crucial role in preventive health and blood pressure screening. According to experts although stress can't always be eliminated there are some lifestyle changes that can reduce the effects of stress on blood pressure and health in general. A few tips to help alleviate stress and support cardiovascular health include:

Engage in regular exercise like walking, yoga etc.

Make sleep and recovery a priority

Eat a balanced diet that includes less than normal quantities of salt and processed food

Be sociable with friends and family

Use relaxation techniques such as meditation and deep breathing

Limit screen time and break up work stress

If stress is overwhelming, get professional assistance

The research points out that mental and emotional stress should not be dismissed and may subtly be part of the cause of chronic heart disease. Educating people about stress and healthier coping mechanisms could be a key factor in preventing hypertension in adults.

(World Hypertension Day is observed every year on May 17 to raise awareness about high blood pressure also known as hypertension. This auspicious day encourages prevention, early detection and better heart health worldwide.)

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare provider for concerns regarding stress, blood pressure or heart health.