World Hypertension Day 2026: 46-year-old ignored fatigue and chest pain until hypertension weakened his heart function to 35% | WATCH VIDEO

Doctors discovered dangerously blocked arteries and early stage heart failure in a 46-year-old patient who had unknowingly lived with uncontrolled high blood pressure for years.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : May 17, 2026 9:08 AM IST

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He believed that it was all a part of his work pressure, late nights and fatigue. Like many people who is in their 40s, the 46-year-old man thought the fatigue, occasional chest pain and decreased energy were part of a hectic lifestyle. However, what doctors found later was a shock to him and perhaps could serve as a wake up call to anyone this World Hypertension Day (17 May).

What cause heart function drops?

Following a persistent chest pain that pushed him to seek medical help test revealed that his heart function was dropped to just 35 per cent because his arteries were already blocked as a result of longstanding uncorrected hypertension . Doctors note that his condition had likely been developed over years without any apparent warning signs.

The heart experts said that the patient had been living with hypertension for a long time but had not been keeping a check on it. When he arrived at the hospital, the pressure on his heart had already weakened the heart muscles significantly.

Doctors explain that a healthy heart has an ejection fraction of between 55 per cent to 70 per cent which indicates the quality of heart pumping action. In this instance, the man's heart was only working 35 per cent, meaning his heart was very weak and he was at an early stage heart failure.

Further testing reported that his coronary arteries were severely blocked meaning that blood was not able to flow to the heart muscle, and this caused him pain. The high blood pressure can continue to harm blood vessels over time causing them to become narrowed and stiff.

What Is Hypertension?

High blood pressure also known as hypertension is a condition where the blood pressure is always elevated against the walls of the arteries. It is sometimes referred to as the silent killer because many people may not experience symptoms until complications occur.

The Mayo Clinic says that hypertension can lead to heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease, vision problems and heart failure. The disease causes steadily progressive damage to the arteries impairing healthy blood flow to the major organs.

Warning signs of hypertension

Healthcare professionals advise that in the early stages of the disease symptoms of hypertension and blocked arteries can be overlooked. Here are some of the common warning signs of high blood pressure that can be seen:

Shortness of breath, pain or pressure in the chest

Shortness of breath

Fatigue with activity

Frequent headaches

Dizziness

Pain that radiates to the jaw, arm or back

Legs and feet that become swollen

What is more concerning about high blood pressure is that while many may show signs, some individuals may not have any symptoms until a medical emergency.

Dos and Don'ts of Hypertension. (Image: AI Generated)

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Lifestyle habits that increase risk of hypertension

According to doctors people with certain lifestyle habits such as stress, unhealthy eating, obesity, smoking, alcohol abuse, inactivity and poor sleep are all to blame for the rising number of hypertension cases in young people. Too much salt and not enough exercise are also silent risk factors for heart disease. Experts say vigilant blood pressure monitoring is crucial even for healthy individuals. Some crucial steps to keep your heart healthy this World Hypertension Day include:

Regularly measuring blood pressure

Decreasing the amount of salt and processed foods consumed

Exercising daily

A healthy weight is very important

Managing stress levels

Avoiding smoking and moderately drinking alcohol

Sleeping adequately

Taking medicines as directed

If early diagnosis can prevent severe complications and improve long-term health outcomes of the heart, then what are you waiting for? The case of this 46-year old patient serves as a reminder that hypertension can lurk for many years without giving any symptoms but the damage taking place in the body can ultimately prove to be fatal.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare provider for concerns related to blood pressure or heart health.