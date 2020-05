Hypertension is all-too-commonplace a term in our stress-laden lives. In fact, this condition is alarmingly common all over the world. According to the estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO), 1.13 billion people all over the globe live with hypertension and it is one of the major causes of premature death too. In this condition, your blood pressure levels cross the normal range of 120/80 mm Hg. A reading of above 140/90mm Hg is defined as high blood pressure. If not controlled on time, this condition can lead to fatal diseases. So, in order to create mass awareness about it, World Hypertension Day is observed every year on 17th May. Also Read - World Hypertension Day: Summer fruits that can help control blood pressure levels

Salt and stress are considered to be the main culprits behind hypertension. But there could be other factors that trigger the condition. As you celebrate World Hypertension Day today, we take you some of the unsuspected and surprising triggers behind your escalating blood pressure levels.

Excessive sugar in your diet

Yes, you heard us right. Sugar can raise the numbers on your BP machine. In fact, it can be more harmful than salt while it comes to hypertension. Be careful especially about processed sugar (high-fructose corn syrup for example). If your diet consists of added sugars, then there could a rise in both the systolic (the top number) and diastolic (the bottom number) pressures. 700 grams of aerated drink lead to a rise in your systolic pressure by 15 points while increasing your diastolic pressure by 9 points. Also Read - 5 simple tricks to keep your blood pressure under control

Loneliness

Many studies claim that a strong support system adds years to your life by reducing the risk of potentially fatal diseases. It’s not only about how big or small your social circle is—it’s about the connect that you feel with the people around you. According to some estimate, the diastolic pressure of lonely people can go up by 14 points over a 4-year-period. Insecurity and a constant fear of rejection and disappointment may change the way your body functions.

Pain

Sudden, or acute pain may have a negative impact on your nervous system. This, in turn, may escalate your blood pressure levels. You can experience it if you dip one hand in ice water or press your cheeks or fingernail. An electric shock to your finger will also have the same effect.

Your doctor’s chamber

Do you’re the numbers on the BP machine high in your doctor’s clinic while the readings are normal at home? Yes, this happens. Known as white coat hypertension, this condition may take your systolic number up by 10 points and the diastolic pressure up by 5 points, observe experts. The spike is probably due to the stress that your surroundings (a doctor’s chamber in this case) inflict upon you. Though this bump in the numbers is temporary, and considered harmless, a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine indicates that untreated white coat hypertension can up your risk of cardiovascular issues and death too.

Dehydration

Your blood vessels become tight when your cells are dry or don’t have sufficient water. This is how it works: If the water levels of the cells dip, your brain sends a signal to your pituitary gland for the secretion of a chemical which shrinks your blood vessels. Moreover, your kidneys also do not produce sufficient urine under such conditions to retain the fluid you already have. This also squeezes the tiny blood vessels in your heart and brain.