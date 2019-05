Sneaking in 45 minutes of midday nap can help you drop your raised blood pressure levels significantly, says a new study presented at the American College of Cardiology. Hypertension is a condition in which the force exerted by blood on your arterial walls is alarmingly high. According to WHO, if your blood pressure level is 120/80 mm Hg, it is considered as normal. But a reading over 140/90mm Hg is considered as high. Hypertension, if not managed on time, can increase the size of your heart leading to cardiac failure, a fatal condition. Also, hypertension can damage the blood vessels of various organs like kidneys and eyes. In both the cases, these organs may fail to function.

According to various studies, one in three Indian adults suffer from high blood pressure. Globally, it affects millions taking a toll on their lives. However, the symptoms being silent, people don’t access treatments at the right time. So, in order to make more people aware of this condition, World Hypertension Day (WHD) is celebrated every year on 17th May. Like every year, WHD has a theme this year too. It is “Know Your Number.”

Various lifestyle factors including stress, alcohol intake, smoking, being overweight, eating habits like high consumption of saturated fats and salt elevate your risk of developing hypertension. The other risk factors are genetic predisposition, high cholesterol levels, a history of sleep disorder and age. Though high blood pressure doesn’t manifest itself through symptoms at the initial stage, you may experience shortness of breath, frequent headache, dizziness, nausea and nosebleed among others at an advanced stage. Doctors suggest oral drugs like ACE inhibitors, beta blockers, diuretics, alpha blockers, calcium channel blockers alongside lifestyle modifications to manage the condition. Apart from these, there are certain spices which can help you control your escalating blood pressure. On this World Hypertension Day, we tell you how these kitchen companions help.

Garlic

This easily available spice is endowed with a substance called allicin. Having antibacterial, and anti-hypertensive properties, garlic can effectively bring down your blood pressure levels. It works by helping your blood vessels relax and dilate, facilitating easy flow of blood through the body. According to a study conducted by researchers from the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences, the recommended intake is one clove of garlic (contains about 4 grams of allicin) a day. Apart from lowering blood pressure, garlic helps boost your immune system while lowering the cholesterol levels your body naturally with its antioxidant and lipid-lowering properties. You can either have it directly or add it to different recipes.

Cardamom

According to a study published in the Indian Journal of Biochemistry & Biophysics, consuming cardamom daily can significantly reduce your blood pressure levels. Also known as elaichi, cardamom shows promising results against hypertension due to its antioxidant and diuretic properties. Apart from this, it has the potential to enhance the ability of your immune cells to attack tumors. This spice also has anti-inflammatory effects that help cardamom to fight against cell damage. You can include cardamom seeds or powder in tea, soups and in baked goods as well.

Cinnamon

A paper published in National Library of Medicine-National Institutes of Health (US), revealed that eating cinnamon can help reduce systolic blood pressure by 5.39 mmHg and diastolic blood pressure by 2.6 mm Hg. This widely available seasoning can be used by adding it in curries, porridge or any other dish. This spice can also reduce your risk of heart diseases and diabetes by reducing blood sugar level as cinnamon has anti-diabetic properties. Moreover, it has anti-viral and anti-fungal properties that can help treat lung congestion, common cold and thick mucus.

Turmeric

Containing an anti-oxidant known as curcumin, turmeric can effectively lower your blood pressure levels. It also protects against vascular dysfunction in the body. Moreover, turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that help keep hypertension caused by inflammation (leads to stiffness in heart arteries) at bay. High blood pressure leads to change in your blood platelet count triggering clot formation in the arteries. Turmeric can potentially prevent change in your platelet count due to this condition. Add turmeric in your recipes.

Ginger

A study published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Pharmacology states, “Ginger helps lower blood pressure through its blockade of voltage-dependent calcium channels”. Ginger can effectively decrease muscle contraction and arterial blood pressure. Also, it is known to prevent blood clot formation in your arteries and blood vessels. Apart from these, ginger comes with other benefits as well. It can treat nausea, reduce muscle pain and help patients with osteoarthritis with its anti-inflammatory properties. Ginger can help you fight chronic indigestion as well. You can add ginger in your soups, and noodles or vegetable dishes. It can be added in desserts or tea as well.

Cayenne Pepper

Also known as red pepper, cayenne pepper has a compound called capsaicin that gives it a spicy flavour. “Capsaicin affects sensory nerves that work with neuro-hormonal systems to help lower blood pressure,” observes a study published in the journal Current Medicinal Chemistry Cardiovascular Hematological Agents. This key compound in cayenne pepper also help boost your metabolism, reduce hunger, maintain digestive health, and relieve pain. You can have cayenne pepper by adding it to your dishes.

Black Pepper

Black pepper is rich in potassium that helps control heart rate and regulate blood pressure. Also, it is rich in iron which aids in combating low blood pressure. This spice offers some other benefits as well. You can have it to treat indigestion, detoxify your body, and promote weight loss. Moreover, black pepper is used to treat skin exfoliation and keep wrinkles at bay.