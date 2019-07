POn the occasion of World Hepatitis Day, it is imperative that we know more about the disease. A major healthcare burden, viral hepatitis is standing at a pedestal with HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis. Hepatitis A virus (HAV) and Hepatitis E virus (HEV) cause both sporadic infections and epidemics of acute viral hepatitis (AVH).

High attack rate of HAV is common in the age group of 15-24 years followed by 5-14 years. The prevalence is related to contaminated water and open defecation. This leads to the need to stick to ‘Swachch Bharat Abhiyan’. It is also important to show seriousness towards improving living standards. If you look into diagnostics or laboratories centre, today there are about 4 crore people suffering from Hepatitis D. And, 80-90 lakh people are suffering from hepatitis C in India itself.

Aim to eradicate Hepatitis C by 2030: Dr Gaur

The government has planned a National Action Plan for Viral Hepatitis. In 2018, it launched the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP) under the National Health Mission. “In this plan, the two important thing that was implemented was that we have to provide free diagnostics to people who might have hepatitis or are suffering from hepatitis. Along with this, we will provide free lifelong drugs.

“Along with that”, we need to take whatever preventive measures needs to be taken to prevent it, promote it, for vaccination to pregnant women, to making the public aware of how it spreads. One has to take action in primary health centre, secondary centre and tertiary centre. I am sure by 2030, the aim is to do away with hepatitis C patients and reduce other hepatitis occurrences,” says Dr Ravi Gaur, COO, Oncquest Laboratories on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day.

World Hepatitis Day: Hygiene is important

Contaminated food, bad hygiene or dirty water can transmit hepatitis A and E. Hepatitis D and C are a major challenge and lead to chronic disease, liver failure and cancer. HEV outbreak is particularly dangerous for pregnant women. It causes acute liver failure in 10-22 per cent of the cases. In HEV, the prevalence is dependent on living standards and requires maintaining hygienic conditions in the surroundings.

HAV is responsible for 10-30 per cent of acute hepatitis and 5-15 per cent of acute liver failure cases in India. And, HEV is responsible for 10-40 per cent of acute hepatitis and 15-45 per cent of acute liver failure.

“Viral Hepatitis A and E are predominantly because of poor hygiene, they are basically food and water borne diseases. That’s where Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan will help as it stops open defecation. Stool is the carrier of infection. People get infected from there, they don’t wash their hands properly, scavengers are exposed to solid waste, sewage lines, contaminated water. These are the major causes of hepatitis A and E,” says Dr Gaur.

Contaminated body fluid is risky

On the other hand, hepatitis B and C are a challenge as it comes by IV fluids, needle pricks. “During surgery, suppose a patient has Hepatitis B. His blood is exchanged with someone else or blood transfusion happens. Then they get affected. There is sexual transmission also. Pregnant mothers can pass it on to their children. Wear gloves, wash your hands properly, maintain proper hygiene,” adds Dr Gaur.

People should make sure that therapeutic injections are safe. Unsafe injections in India lead to 21 million hepatitis B (HBV) infections (32 per cent of the global burden) and 2 million hepatitis C (HCV) infections (40 per cent of the global burden).

Laboratory guidelines are necessary

On the occasion of World Hepatitis Day, let us look at laboratory services. The role of laboratory services is a very critical component of any response to control viral hepatitis. After NVHCP, there is a guideline on laboratory services to standardise protocols and algorithms.

“There guidelines are for safety workers, lab workers that they should be vaccinated for hepatitis B and monitored regularly so that protection is adequate. Wearing gloves and masks is a must so that infection is not transferred from staff to patient or the other way round. One should follow these steps to avoid spreading hepatitis,” says Dr Gaur.

Awareness in rural areas is must: World Hepatitis Day



People in urban areas know that it this is a curable condition. In certain rural areas and semi-urban areas people believe that you should keep away from people suffering from hepatitis B and C. “People in rural and semi-urban areas believe that Hepatitis B and C is a lifelong thing and person is ostracised. The fact is that it is not a lifelong thing and, if proper treatment is given, it can be cured. People should be aware of this on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day on 28th July.

“That is why all health should be confidential. If you take adequate treatment then there is 100 per cent cure of hepatitis B. It can become chronic without treatment. Hepatitis A and E are curable within 4-5 weeks if you take rest and proper medication. All the viruses require adequate rest and infection can be cured by antiviral drugs which are easily available now. Hepatitis C is not very common and hepatitis D is very rare in India,” adds Dr Gaur.