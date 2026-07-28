World Hepatitis Day: Hepatitis C is now curable, how early diagnosis and new antiviral medicines improve recovery

Know how early diagnosis and modern antiviral medicines can cure hepatitis C, improve recovery, prevent liver damage, and reduce the risk of serious complications.

Medically Verified By: Dr Rajdeep More

World Hepatitis Day (Image AI Generated)

A 30 years old man was diagnosed with hepatitis C during some tests before surgery. Hepatitis C is a blood-borne virus that can sometimes be cured. The infection can occur from contact with infected blood through blood transfusions. It can also occur if an unsterilised instrument is used during surgery previously used on an infected person. You can also get hepatitis C from sharing syringes, sexual intercourse with an infected person, or from your mother during birth. Previously, the virus was considered incurable and only a small percentage of patients were able to rid themselves of it.

How modern hepatitis C treatment works

According to Dr. Rajdeep More, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist & Interventional Gl Endoscopist MBBS, MD(Med). DNB (Gastroenterology), "In 2014, treatment of hepatitis C changed forever because of new medications called Direct-Acting Antivirals that suppress the virus and stop its replication. The patient described earlier was prescribed a tablet containing two types of inhibitor Sofosbuvir and Velpatasvir for 12 weeks. Then, after a biochemical blood test, the doctors found that there was no hepatitis C. Later, to prevent recurrence, they tested the patient every 12 weeks, and the results remained negative."

Early diagnosis improves recovery chances

This example demonstrates that hepatitis C is a disease that can be effectively fought if it is diagnosed at an early stage and treatment is begun. Even after recovery, patients are advised to test their blood every six months because they can get hepatitis C again. This is very important since hepatitis C is not a hopeless disease anymore. Moreover, a person should not feel embarrassed or ashamed of having this diagnosis since today this disease is not an invincible obstacle on the road to recovery. Patients recover completely and return to normal life.

Why awareness and regular testing are important?

To sum up, in the twenty-first century, hepatitis C is a curable disease. If the infection is detected at an early stage, then the patient has a high chance to get rid of it for good. There is also one more point: to fight hepatitis C, people should spread awareness about this disease and encourage people to take tests. Also, people should not shame those who have the infection. These measures will reduce the number of infected people and hepatitis C will hopefully disappear forever.

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