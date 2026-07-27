World Hepatitis Day 2026: Who is most at risk of Hepatitis B and C and should they get tested even if they feel healthy?

World Hepatitis Day 2026: Read on to know why everyone, including those who look healthy, must get tested for Hepatitis B and C.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Chetan Kalal

World Hepatitis Day

Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C are often thought to be infections that only affect people. The truth is, these viruses can affect anyone. Many people who have Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C have never done anything that would put them at risk. They may have never used drugs. Done anything that would seem to put their health in danger. Some people do not even know they have Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C until they have a blood test or until their liver is already damaged.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Chetan Kalal, DM Hepatologist and Liver Transplant Specialist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, explained that one mistake people make is thinking that Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C cannot happen to them. The fact is, anyone can get Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C if they come into contact with infected blood or bodily fluids.

How Hepatitis B And Hepatitis C Spread

In India, many babies get hepatitis B from their mothers when they are born. If a baby does not get the Hepatitis B vaccine after birth they are more likely to have Hepatitis B for their whole life. This is why it is so important for babies to get the Hepatitis B vaccine soon as they are born.

Hepatitis C is usually spread through blood that has the virus in it. This can happen when people share needles or get blood transfusions that have not been properly tested. It can also happen when medical equipment is not properly cleaned. Even things like getting a tattoo or sharing a razor can spread Hepatitis C if the equipment is not clean. This means that anyone can get Hepatitis C no matter what they do or who they are.

Why Hepatitis B And Hepatitis C Are Called Silent Infections

The big problem with Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C is that they can be silent for a time. The liver does not have nerves so people may not feel any pain even if their liver is being damaged. Someone with Hepatitis B or Hepatitis C may feel fine. Be able to work and do daily activities but their liver may be getting scarred. By the time they start to feel sick their liver may already be very damaged.

This is why it is so important to get tested for Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C. A simple blood test can find out if someone has the virus even if they do not feel sick. Adults who have never been tested should think about getting a test especially if they were born before Hepatitis B vaccines were common. Some people are more at risk than others, like healthcare workers or people who have had blood transfusions.

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How To Treat Hepatitis?

The good news is that if Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C are found early they can be treated. Hepatitis B can be controlled with medication, which can help prevent the liver from getting damaged. Hepatitis C can usually be cured with a course of medication.

The biggest danger is not knowing that you have Hepatitis B or Hepatitis C until it is too late. If someone gets a blood test while they are still feeling healthy they may be able to find out if they have the virus and get treated before it does much damage. When it comes to Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C waiting for symptoms to appear is often waiting long.