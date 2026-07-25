World Hepatitis Day 2026: Vaccines exist, treatments work so why are hepatitis B and C still deadly?

Despite effective vaccines and curative treatments hepatitis B and C continue claiming lives. Expert explains the persistent gaps in diagnosis, vaccination, treatment and awareness.

World Hepatitis Day 2026 which occurs annually on 28th July serve as a stark reminder that although there are very effective vaccines available for both hepatitis B and hepatitis C including highly curative treatments for hepatitis C the infectious viral disease still kills nearly 1.3 million people annually. And healthcare professionals note that delayed diagnosis, poor access to medical treatment, low vaccination coverage and ongoing stigma are the biggest hurdles that keep people away from life-saving treatment.

Why infection go unnoticed?

Each year millions of people are infected with hepatitis B or hepatitis C viruses that are silently causing damage to their liver. Unlike most infectious diseases viral hepatitis may not have any symptoms in the initial phase. By the time patients experience symptoms like fatigue, jaundice or abdominal swelling many people already have a more advanced liver cirrhosis or liver cancer.

The 2026 Global Hepatitis Report by the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that in 2024 about 287 million people had either chronic hepatitis B or C infections. Whereas 1.3 million died from hepatitis related conditions caused by the hepatitis B and C viruses making it one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases.

Millions of people living with hepatitis without knowing it

One of the reason why millions of people are dying from hepatitis B and C is because of late or unknown cases. Researchers claim that a lot of people have the virus for many years without any symptoms and do not know that they are infected nor do they seek medical attention until it has caused permanent liver damage. Most of the country across the globe still does not have routine or access to hepatitis screening particularly in low and middle income countries. And without early diagnosis including prompt early treatment the medical condition can become severe overtime.

Why preventable deaths continues to rise

Commenting on the global burden of hepatitis, Dr. Tereza Kasaeva, Director of Department for HIV, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections, WHO said, "Every missed diagnosis and untreated infection due to chronic viral hepatitis represents a preventable death." She further emphasised the need to build the primary healthcare systems to ensure hepatitis testing, diagnosis and treatment becomes accessible before the disease reaches liver failure or liver cancer.

Limited access to testing and treatment behind major barrier

WHO suggests significant progress in viral hepatitis treatment. As of now more than 95 per cent of people with hepatitis C can be cured with a medication course lasting 8 to 12 weeks course of direct-acting antiviral agents. Likewise the drugs used to treat hepatitis B can keep the virus dormant and minimize the likelihood of liver failure and liver cancer.

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Despite the breakthrough access to basic screening and treatment is still very low. Only 20 per cent of hepatitis C patients receive treatment and less than 5 per cent of all hepatitis B patients in the world are currently on antiviral treatment. Experts say despite the fact that millions could benefit from these life-saving medicines, high treatment costs in some countries, weak healthcare infrastructure, lack of awareness and delayed diagnosis persist.

Low birth-dose vaccination coverage rates

Hepatitis B vaccine is a very safe and effective vaccine but birth dose vaccination varies by country and region around the world. According to WHO just 45 per cent of newborns worldwide were vaccinated with the recommended hepatitis B birth dose within 24 hours of birth in 2024. It is important to note that skipping this important dose greatly increases the risk of mother-to-child transmission especially in countries that do not provide good maternal health services.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, vaccination, treatment or personalized liver care.