Autoimmune hepatitis is a chronic liver that causes inflammation of the liver cells and necrosis. If left untreated it can progress to cirrhosis and even liver cancer. Basically, in this condition, your body’s immune system, which ordinarily attacks viruses, bacteria and other pathogens, instead targets the liver and attacks your liver cells. The exact cause of this condition is not yet known. But expert suspect that genetic and environmental factors may interact over time and trigger this condition. Exposure to particular viruses or drugs may also act as a trigger. Today, as we observe World Hepatitis Day, we need to look at liver diseases and what causes them. Autoimmune hepatitis is a liver disease that can lead to scarring of the liver, also called cirrhosis and this can lead to liver failure. There is no cure for autoimmune hepatitis, but treatment can help you manage your symptoms and prevent damage to your liver. Early diagnosis and treatment are a must to avoid serious complications. Also Read - World Hepatitis Day 2020: Is there a link between hepatitis C and diabetes?

Types of autoimmune hepatitis

There are two types of autoimmune hepatitis. Type 1 and Type 2. The former is very common and can occur at any age. More than half the people with type 1 autoimmune hepatitis have other autoimmune disorders like celiac disease, rheumatoid arthritis or ulcerative colitis. Type 2 autoimmune hepatitis is more common among children and young adults. Also Read - World Hepatitis Day 2020: Is there a cure for hepatitis B?

Symptoms of autoimmune hepatitis

Symptoms of this condition may vary from person to person and appear suddenly without any warning. Many of the symptoms may not even be associated with liver disease. But usually, if you have this condition, you will experience fatigue, abdominal discomfort, skin rashes, spider angiomas, jaundice and an enlarged liver. You may also experience pain in your joints. Women of reproducing age may experience a disruption in their menstrual cycles. Other symptoms may include light coloured stool, an enlarged spleen and gallstones. In rare and severe cases, you may also experience neurological symptoms like confusion and altered mental state. This is also known as hepatic encephalopathy. Also Read - World Hepatitis Day 2020: What you should eat and avoid if you have an inflamed liver

Treatment options

This condition can be controlled with drugs that suppress the immune system. But for this early diagnosis and treatment is a must. In case you do not respond to treatment or if there is severe liver damage, you may have to go in for a liver transplant.

A few risk factors

There are a few factors that many make you more prone to this condition. On this World Hepatitis Day, let us see what they are.