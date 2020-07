Hepatitis is an inflammatory condition of the liver commonly caused by a viral infection. It can also occur as a secondary result of medications, drugs, toxins, and alcohol. Millions of people are living with viral hepatitis – the types of hepatitis caused by viral infections – unaware worldwide. World Hepatitis Day 2020 will be observed under the theme ‘Finding the Missing Millions’ to raise awareness to find undiagnosed viral hepatitis patients. Also Read - World Hepatitis Day 2020: Understand the differences between alcoholic and non-alcohol hepatitis

World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 every year to raise awareness of the problem of viral hepatitis as well as mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Baruch Blumberg, who discovered the hepatitis B virus and developed the first hepatitis B vaccine. Viral hepatitis that includes hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E can cause both acute (short-term) and chronic (long-term) liver disease. It is responsible for more than one million deaths each year. Read on to know how you can protect your child from hepatitis viruses. Also Read - Black Beer Diner employee infected with Hepatitis A: Here’s how you can fend off the virus

Hepatitis in children

Your child can get hepatitis by being exposed to hepatitis viruses: A, B, C, D, and E. Hepatitis in children may also be caused by autoimmune liver disease, in which your child’s immune system makes antibodies that attack the liver. Also Read - World Hepatitis Day on 28th July: 8 liver-friendly foods that you can try

The hepatitis A virus is transmitted through the ingestion of food and water that has been contaminated with stool that has the virus or through direct contact with an infectious person. Hepatitis A is the most common type of hepatitis in children, but there are no drugs to treat it. Usually, it goes away on its own after a short-term infection. Vaccination can protect your child against hepatitis infection. Hepatitis A vaccine is now given to all kids between 1 and 2 years old.

Hepatitis B can cause both acute and chronic disease. In severe cases, it can lead to liver failure, cancer or scarring. It is spread when blood, semen, or other body fluid infected with the virus enters the body of someone who is not infected. It is most commonly transmitted from infected mother to child during birth and delivery. Today, hepatitis B vaccine is administered to all babies in a series of three shots over a 6-month period. Kids and teens below 19 years who didn’t get the vaccine as babies or didn’t get all three doses can also get “catch-up” vaccination.

Hepatitis C is spread only through blood-to-blood contact. Infected mothers pass it to their babies during pregnancy. Unfortunately, there’s no vaccine for Hepatitis C.

Hepatitis D can only happen in people already infected with hepatitis B. That means your child can have both hepatitis D and B at the same time.

Hepatitis E also spread through fecal-oral contact. This disease is most common in developing countries. To prevent hepatitis A and E infection, make sure everyone in your house washes their hands after using the toilet or changing a diaper, and before preparing or eating food.

What you can do if your child suffers from hepatitis?

Common symptoms of hepatitis include Yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes (jaundice), fever, nausea or vomiting, loss of appetite, joint pain, itchy red hives on the skin, clay-colored stools, dark-colored urine, etc. If you notice these symptoms in your child, take him or her to a doctor. In case, he/she is diagnosed with hepatitis, here are a few things you can do to help him/her recover soon.