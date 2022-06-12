World Heart Rhythm Week: How To Prevent Arrhythmia? Explains Dr Balbir Singh

Arrhythmia: Are People Aware Of Heart Rhythm Disorder?

What Is An Arrhythmia? An arrhythmia is a condition that impacts the rhythm of the heartbeat, meaning the irregular pattern of your pulse or heartbeat. For example, when the heart beats faster than usual, it is called tachycardia; when beats go down, it is called bradycardia. On the occasion of 'World Heart Rhythm Week', Thehealthsite editorial team interacted with Dr Balbir Singh, Chairman of Cardiology; Pan Max Healthcare, to learn everything about arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat).

Are People Aware Of Heart Rhythm Disorder?

Most people are unaware of Heart Rhythm Disorder, making it more pervasive in India. Arrhythmia is not related to any specific age group, but the youth (young people) is more inclined to this cardiac condition due to their passive and disorganised lifestyle. Alcohol, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, smoking, etc., make individuals more vulnerable to Arrhythmia.

Give Us A Brief About Heart Rhythm Disorder Symptoms?

A method to notice the irregular beat is when the heart vibration reaches 165 or surpasses 200. In such a situation, positive lifestyle changes are most recommended. For example, nutritious meals with less sugar, fat, smoking, alcohol and cholesterol can ward off arrhythmia's dangers for a significant period. He also reported that the therapy of sudden cardiac arrest is known in Delhi and southern parts of India.

Arrhythmia Treatment: Recent Developments And Upcoming Healthcare Practices

Randomised control trials and scientific data engross the benefit of constant technological transformation. For example, France and Netherlands are currently conducting tests with amalgamating implantable devices that record ECG and significant symptoms. If the situation worsens, the device will be activated, and the control room will be notified regarding the problem, which later alerts the ambulance to be at the spot and treat an individual accordingly.

You may like to read

What Is The Cost Of The Treatment?

There is no standard pricing for the treatment, which varies from INR 10,000 to 10 Lakhs depending on the technology applied to treat the patient.