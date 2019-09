September 29th is World Heart Day. Heart diseases is the leading cause of female mortality today. Though the risk of heart disorders can have equally serious repercussion for men too, it is more so for women because some of the symptoms and signs of the disease may not be immediately evident in them. Some these symptoms may also be mistaken for some other health condition. At times, a woman is also guilty of not paying attention to the indications of a heart disorder despite her body sending out signals for the same.

According to the American Heart Association, more often than not, more immediate concerns beat heart health in the priorities and behaviours of young women. Researchers from this premier institute say that although it is the leading cause of death in women, more than 75 per cent of young women worry little or not at all about getting heart diseases. They also add that most young adult women have taken some actions to preserve their health, such as seeing a doctor, exercising or trying to reduce stress. Competing health concerns and a lack of awareness of heart disease as a killer of women are barriers to young women adopting heart-healthy actions that can reduce their heart disease risk later in life.

Researchers say that though young women try to stay healthy and fit, they usually don’t perceive themselves as being at risk of heart disease. Instead, they are more bothered about trivial issues like stress and mood disorders than their heart health.

RISK FACTORS FOR HEART DISEASES IN WOMEN

High cholesterol levels, uncontrolled blood pressure and obesity are the normal risk factors for heart diseases, as we all know. But for women, there are a few other factors that may also lead to heart problems. On this World Heart Day, let us take a look at the risk factors that a woman faces.

Diabetes

If you are a woman and diabetic, you may be more at risk from heart problems. This risk will be more for you than for a man with the same condition. Mental problems like stress and depression also have a more adverse impact on a woman’s heart than a man’s.

Stress

A depressed woman in more likely to stay inactive and slid into an unhealthy lifestyle. This increases her risk of heart attack and heart failure. At times, severe stress may result in temporary heart muscle failure. Though this is seen in men too, it is more common in post-menopausal women. It is called stress cardiomyopathy.

Smoking

The biggest risk factor in a woman is smoking. This has a negative effect on a man’s heart health too. But for a woman, the risk goes up by many times.

Sedentary lifestyle

A woman is also traditionally less active than a man and this too contributes towards this.

Menopause

A significant risk factor in women is menopause. This period induces a low level of oestrogen in a woman’s body. According to many experts in the field, this alone is responsible for the development of cardiovascular disease in the smaller blood vessels.

Pregnancy

A woman may develop gestational hypertension and preeclampsia during pregnancy. And, as we all know, high blood pressure drastically increases the risk of heart diseases. In fact, high blood pressure during pregnancy may also manifest in heart diseases years later in life.

Breast cancer treatment

Breast cancer treatments involve the use of chemotherapy drugs and radiation therapy. But these treatment procedures also increase the risk of heart diseases and cardiovascular disorders. Even men who undergo cancer treatment may face this problem.

Inflammation

Inflammatory diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus also increases the risk of heart diseases in both men and women. But the risk is higher for women.

TREATMENT OPTIONS

Treatment of heart diseases in women and men are the same. Your doctor may prescribe medication. In more severe cases, he can ask you to undergo an angioplasty or even a coronary bypass surgery. The two former procedures are usually recommended immediately after a heart attack. But sometimes a woman does not exhibit any chest pain. Hence, treatment may not always be prompt for her.

Other than this, a doctor will recommend a healthy lifestyle and dietary modifications.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

On this World Heart Day, know that you can easily prevent heart diseases by taking a few precautionary measures. Lead a healthy lifestyle and follow a nutritious and balanced diet. Have a lot of fruits and vegetables. Avoid processed foods and trans fats. Go for whole grains, dairy products and try to maintain a low sodium diet. Avoid smoking and alcohol.

And, exercise. Go for a walk, join a gym, try out yoga. Just 30 minutes a day of moderate to vigorous physical activity is enough to being about a change in your condition. Do anything that involves some amount of physical activity. If you are overweight, try to lose the extra kilos immediately. You will bring down your disk of heart diseases significantly by making these changes in your life.

In case of a heart attack, a woman may exhibit different symptoms than a man. She may complain of acute discomfort in her neck, jaw, upper back, shoulder as well as abdomen. She may experience shortness of breath, nausea, excessive sweating, dizziness and pain in one or both her arms. She may also feel extremely tired for no reason. The most significant thing here is that she may not experience any chest pain. This makes it very difficult to associate her symptoms with a heart attack.