World Heart Day is on 29th September. In view of this, we take the opportunity to look at gestational hypertension and how it may increase the risk of heart diseases. Gestational hypertension basically means high blood pressure that a woman may suffer from during her pregnancy. According to estimates, around 3 out of 50 women suffer from this condition. It often manifests in the second half of pregnancy and goes away on its own after delivery. It is a common condition in pregnant women below the age of 20 or over the age of 40.

Gestational hypertension should not be confused with chronic hypertension, which has no relation to pregnancy. A woman may suffer from chronic hypertension even before she is pregnant. Gestational hypertension is also not the same as preeclampsia and eclampsia. These are both pregnancy complications that has an association with high blood pressure. Gestational hypertension can lead to preeclampsia and eclampsia is a condition that may lead to generalised tonic-clonic seizure because of preeclampsia.

On this World Heart Day, let us take a look at a study at the Journal of the American Heart Association. This study says that gestational hypertension increases the risk of maternal cardiovascular disease later in life, and the risk is further elevated with the presence of a preterm delivery. The researchers of this study say that gestational hypertension should be considered in addition to preeclampsia when assessing a woman’s future risk of cardiovascular diseases.

GESTATIONAL HYPERTENSION MAY CAUSE HEART DISEASES: STUDY

Another study at the American College of Physicians says that developing hypertension during pregnancy may affect cardiovascular health for life. According to researchers from this institute, women with a history of gestational hypertension in pregnancy developed chronic hypertension at a 2- to 3-fold higher rate and had 70 per cent and 30 per cent higher rates of type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol, respectively. This is in comparison to women who had normal blood pressure during their pregnancy. They say that these findings suggest that women with pregnancies complicated by high blood pressure may benefit from cardiovascular screening throughout their lives. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Researchers say that around 10 to 15 per cent women may undergo high blood pressure condition during pregnancy. Such women are more likely to have a heart attack or stroke later on in life. This risk remains even if blood pressure returns to normal immediately after delivery. But they are not very sure as to what extent these women are likely to develop cardiovascular disease risk factors and when these risk factors begin to emerge after pregnancy.

ADOPT A HEALTHY LIFESTYLE: EXPERTS

For the purpose of the study, researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health reviewed the data of more than 58,000 women enrolled in the Nurses’ Health Study II (NHS II). None of these women had cardiovascular disease or risk factors at the time of enrolment. They had also given birth at least once before the study began.

Researchers say that they followed the participants for self-reported physician diagnosed chronic hypertension and high cholesterol and confirmed type 2 diabetes from their first birth through 2013 with a mean follow up of 25 to 32 years. Compared to women who had normal blood pressure in pregnancy, those with gestational hypertension were significantly more likely to develop cardiovascular risk factors throughout follow-up and also developed these risk factors at younger ages and sooner after pregnancy.

Researchers say that these findings suggest that gestational hypertension can alert women and their health care providers about their future cardiovascular health. In addition to screening, women who have had these common pregnancy complications should consult their doctor and adopt a heart healthy diet and lifestyle, just as they would if they had a family history of cardiovascular disease, they suggest.

TIPS TO PREVENT GESTATIONAL HYPERTENSION ON WORLD HEART DAY

Women who develop gestational hypertension are at risk of chronic hypertension and cardiovascular diseases later on in life. This increases the risk of ischaemic heart diseases and related complications. Gestational hypertension usually goes away after delivery. Hence, it is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle during pregnancy to reduce the risk of chronic conditions later on in life. On this World Heart Day, let us see what you can do to bring down your chances of developing heart diseases.

Go for regular check ups

If you fall among the group of women who develop gestational hypertension, you must be in regular touch with your doctor even after delivery. He may recommend certain lifestyle and dietary modifications to reduce your risk of heart diseases later. Regular monitoring of your health is important for this. Your doctor may also prescribe some medication if your risk factor is more.

Watch what you eat and drink

You can also try and incorporate healthy eating habits in your life to reduce this risk. Reduce your sodium intake and avoid fried and oily foods. You don’t have to completely cut it off from your life. Just have them in moderation. Have more of protein and lots of green vegetables and fruits. Stay hydrated always. Drinking 8 glasses or 2 litres of water every day should be enough. But try and limit your intake of tea and coffee and avoid alcohol. Carbonated drinks are not recommended at all.

Sleep and exercise are important too

Other than this, you must make sure that you get enough rest. Try and sleep for, at least, 7-9 hours every night. You must also make exercises a part of your daily ritual. Go for a walk or get a gym membership. You can also opt for yoga or some form of aerobic exercise. Do whatever interests you. The idea is to be physically active. A sedentary lifestyle will increase your risk of heart diseases. And, this is irrespective of whether you had gestational hypertension or not.