World Heart Day 2023: Doctors Warn On Heart Condition In Kids And When To Seek Help

Heart conditions in children are a matter of concern for both parents and healthcare providers, and such cases have been rising in our country. These conditions can have various causes, ranging from congenital heart defects present at birth to acquired conditions resulting from infections or other underlying health issues.
Dr. Amit Misri, an Associate Director of Pediatrics Cardiology and Paediatrics, Medanta, Gurugram, spoke to TheHealthsite.com and said that being aware of these potential causes is essential to recognizing early signs and symptoms. Common symptoms that should not be ignored include chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, rapid or irregular heartbeats, fatigue, or fainting. Timely recognition of these symptoms is crucial for early intervention and management. It's our collective responsibility to stay informed, stay vigilant, and foster healthy habits that help protect the hearts of our youngest generation. In addition to this, lifestyle factors play a vital role in promoting heart health in children. Encouraging a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and stress management can contribute significantly to their well-being.
Dr. Subhendu Mandal a Senior Consultant at the Department of Pediatric Cardiology, BM Birla Heart Research Centre, Kolkata says,
"While heart disease is often associated with adults, it can affect children too. Recognizing the signs early is crucial for timely intervention. It's essential to remember that these signs can also be associated with various non-cardiac issues. However, if you observe any of these symptoms persisting or worsening in your child, it's advisable to consult a paediatrician or pediatric cardiologist promptly. Early diagnosis and appropriate medical care can significantly improve the outlook for children with heart disease."
Spotting signs of heart diseases in kids mentioned below:
Dr. Subhendu Mandal also went on to say,
"While most of chest pain in children are secondary to indigestion, acidity, constipation or irregular bowel habits. One must also know when to seek for help from a Pediatric cardiologist."
When your child experiences the symptoms mentioned below, he or she requires urgent care:
