World Heart Day 2023: Underappreciated Employees In Toxic Work Spaces May Be At High Risk Of Heart Diseases

A study revealed that men who are not appreciated enough may be at a much higher risk of heart related illnesses. Doctor Neeraj Jain speaks on how they can cope in such environments.

The one thing that drives all employees no matter what the job description is, is appreciation. We live in an insanely competitive world where employees are competing with each other, companies are competing with other companies. Not one person will rest until they are the ones on top, making the most money. Amidst all this hustle and chaos, we forget that we are still humans with emotions and that we need to take care of our mental health. A toxic work environment can be very taxing on our health. And a toxic work environment also includes constantly over working and not getting the well deserved appreciation.

A new study published in the Journal of American Heart Association revealed that men who work very stressful jobs and who are not appreciated for their work are twice as likely to develop heart related diseases. The basic findings of the study stated that underappreciation at work lead to stress and that is what could lead to future heart problems.

Doctor Neeraj Jain, the Director of Interventional Cardiologist and Medical Director at Metro Hospital, Faridabad spoke to TheHealthsite.com highlighting some coping mechanisms and ways to avoid heart diseases for men.

How Can Employees Cope In Such Scenarios?

It is true that working in a stressful and underappreciated job can have detrimental impacts on one's health, including an elevated risk of heart disease. In stressful and toxic workplaces, it's crucial for employees to learn ways to cope and maintain their safety. Here are some pointers:

Recognise the Stress Signs - Be aware of the physical, emotional, and behavioural signs of stress. Being conscious of your stress can help you deal with it sooner.

Look for social support and make connections with colleagues who can relate to your predicament. It can be helpful to express feelings and experiences with close friends and family.

Establish boundaries, refrain from taking work-related stress home, and schedule leisure for relaxing activities with family or friends.

During breaks or before/after work, practise stress-reduction techniques like yoga, deep breathing exercises, or meditation. These methods can aid in effective stress management.

Engage in physical activity such as Regular exercise can lower stress and enhance your overall health. Make time for exercise, even if it's just a quick walk during lunch.

Maintain a balanced diet to promote your physical and emotional well-being. Develop healthy eating habits. Avoid consuming too much sugar or coffee, as these substances can make stress worse.

Practise self-care and take self-care activities like reading, hobbies, time with loved ones, or pursuing interests outside of work top priority.

