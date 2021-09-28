World Heart Day 2021: Heart Rate Variability Can Be Marker For A Healthy Lifestyle

It has been estimated that a low HRV will increase the cardiovascular disease rate by 32- 45 per cent.

The long arrows in an Electrocardiogram (ECG) report have meaningful marker to track health of an individual. Read on to know all about it.

Have you ever noticed the slow rhythm of your heart while you are deeply engrossed in meditation with a calm face and even a calmer mind? Did you ever felt the fast beatings of your heart inside an examination hall just when the time is slipping by, and you have yet to answer half of the questions? Thoughts of an unpleasant situation or an unsettling scene in a movie will give you a faster palpitation, which we all must have experienced now and then. The long arrows in an Electrocardiogram (ECG) report have meaningful marker to track health of an individual. That marker is called Heart Rate Variability (HRV). The belief that HRV can only be detected and understood by the physicians is old news in the current scenario. Now the recent technology with real time data availability has allowed the health-tech industry including smart wearables giants, Data Analytics organizations, and other IT hubs to leverage HRV to offer multiple solutions to individuals to lead a healthy and happy life. Now, the real question is what is this Heart Rate Variability and why it is in hype nowadays?

Detecting heart rate variability

The "Lubb-Dubb" rhythmic contraction and relaxation of heart muscles does not happen in a constant manner. There is slight nanoseconds variability happening with each heartbeat. Heart rate variability is the measure of the variation in time of each heartbeat. Though it is difficult to measure it physically, but the R-R interval measure in QRS complex of an ECG will give you a very clear idea of this variability. Apart from a traditional ECG, it can be detected by measuring the wave of blood flow through photoplethysmography (PPG) and Inter-beat-interval (IBI) measure. The wearable industry uses the latter to generate insights for an individual's health.

What influences this fluctuation?

Since the rhythmicity of the heart muscles is controlled by the Autonomic Nervous System (ANS), so is the HRV. A relaxed heart and mind will end up with a high HRV. A good night sleep for 6-8 hours, a long session of spa/yoga, a positive approach to life, etc. are the mediators of healthy lifestyle and a high HRV as well. Likewise, any fight or fright response, a sudden argument with your colleague, a shocking news, work life related stress will end up with a low HRV.

Risks of low HRV

Many scholars and researchers have concluded that a low HRV is corelated with cardiac diseases especially Myocardial Infarction. It has been estimated that a low HRV will increase the cardiovascular disease rate by 32- 45 per cent. The regular phase of contraction and relaxation is controlled by sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system. For the subsequent phase to occur, the heart muscles require a minimum amount of time to be relaxed. But a low HRV does not give the required amount of relaxation time to the cardiac muscles. Hence, they function repeatedly and with a lower R-R interval. Any abnormality in the functioning of the cardiac muscles will give rise to diseases like Myocardial infarction, Cardiac arrythmias, Congestive heart failure etc.

Insight into HRV can give predict future health risks

Many health-tech companies around the world including the smart wearable industry etc. are manufacturing devices with biosensors to detect HRV through heat beats, blood flow and ECG. This gives meaningful and important insights about the health of the person including predicting any future health risks. Most of the data analytics companies uses this data regularly to predict stress or any cardiac events. Heart Rate variability marker gives a peak into the entire Autonomic Nervous System functioning of your body.

With continuous research and innovation going on, the world is yet to see many new implications of HRV in the coming years. Now, how does that help a person? The Heart Rate Variability measure will motivate a person to take up more healthy habits, lifestyle changes and a positive mindset. Since a low HRV has high risk for developing any cardiovascular disease, a person can immediately seek medical attention. This awareness will slowly reduce the morbidity and mortality risk in the country and will increase the average lifespan of the population.

(This article is authored by Dr Sambita Ghadai, Analyst at Fedo)