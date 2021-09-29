World Heart Day 2021: 40% Indians Not Aware They Have Heart Disease, Says ASSOCHAM Report

Non communicable disease like heart diseases and hypertension are preventable and with changes in lifestyle, dietary habits, and increase in physical activities, its prevalence can be reduced.

India's largest primary healthcare survey report says that around 70 per cent of people suffering from heart-related ailments are diagnosed only after 1 year of suffering.

India has a high burden of heart disease, and the numbers are increasing on a yearly basis. According to a recent ASSOCHAM Report, the main reasons for this can be attributed to high-stress level, poor diet, obesity and a sedentary lifestyle. Today, on the occasion of World Heart Day, ASSOCHAM unveiled heart disease-specific findings of India's largest primary healthcare survey report on the rising burden of non-communicable diseases in the country. According to the report, more than 40 per cent of people are not aware of having heart diseases and hypertension for more than 3 years after onset of disease and more than 70 per cent of people suffering from heart-related ailments are diagnosed only after 1 year of suffering. The report says that 54 per cent of the respondents have been seeking treatment for more than 1 year. This signifies high morbidity of these diseases. Moreover, 52 per cent of heart disease patients seek medical advice only in the case of an emergency.

Findings of the survey

The findings of the survey paint a grim picture. Here, we list the important findings related to heart disease.

Heart diseases and hypertension have a prevalence of 1.01% and 3.60% respectively.

Both these diseases together account for 32% of all non communicable diseases in the country.

The risk and prevalence of heart diseases increase significantly from the age of 36-45 years.

Prevalence of hypertension is higher in females at 4.04 per cent as compared to 3.21 per cent for males.

The incidence of heart diseases is higher in males at 1.13 per cent as compared to 0.87 per cent for females.

The prevalence of both diseases is agnostic to urban or rural geographies.

Risk factors of hypertension and heart disease

For heart diseases, the main risk factors are high-stress level, poor diet, obesity and a sedentary lifestyle. In fact, stress is the main risk factor for heart diseases at 37 per cent. Poor dietary habits come a close second at 11 per cent. Obesity and sedentary lifestyle increase the risk by 9 per cent and 8 per cent respectively. For hypertension, the main risk factors are low physical activity at 36 per cent and high consumption of junk food with high salt content at 30 per cent. The risk from obesity is 24 per cent and exposure to air pollution 19 per cent. High consumption of alcohol and tobacco are among other risk factors identified for causing heart ailments and hypertension. The survey also found that about 45 per cent of cardiovascular and heart diseases patient seek medical treatment under the direct supervision of doctors while around 3 per cent rely on Ayush - traditional and non-conventional systems of health care and healing.

Increasing incidences of heart disease in children

According to Dr. J.P.S. Sawhney, Chairman, Department of Cardiology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, "The cases of heart diseases are increasingly seen among the younger generation. Research has shown that causes of heart diseases are also genetic in origin, and this can be diagnosed clinically. The lipid profile of children therefore must be done to understand their susceptibility to heart-related complications and start their treatment early to prevent the occurrence of such diseases. Above all, doing everything in moderation is key to a healthy heart for a healthy long life." To arrest the progression of the disease in children and also prevent it, Dr. Raman Puri, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Cardiac Care Centre, New Delhi Founder and Chairman, Lipid Association of India said, "Heart disease is a very slow developing disease and is preventable with modification in lifestyle. I recommend every parent to give a lipid profile as a gift to their children on their 20th birthday so that they can bring necessary changes in their lifestyle to improve their quality of life and reduce the chances of heart stroke."

Timely diagnosis, treatment is important

Non communicable disease like heart diseases and hypertension are preventable and with changes in lifestyle, dietary habits, and increase in physical activities, its prevalence can be reduced. It is important to take necessary preventive actions for early detection and treatment if conditions of specific NCDs are setting in and towards this strengthen the country's existing healthcare system to make it accessible to all.

In the virtual panel discussion that followed the unveiling of the survey report, Dr. T.S. Kler, Chairman, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram and Fortis Hospital, New Delhi, said, "Heart disease is among the top killers in the country, but the good news is that many of the heart-related complications are curable, and their treatment is available in the country. I recommend people to do regular exercise, get good sleep, destress themselves, and eat in moderation for a healthy heart and disease-free life."

You may like to read