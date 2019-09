World Heart Day is on 29th September. Do you regularly suffer from chest pains or shortness of breath? Then chances are your heart is weak. Like any other organ, your heart can also become weak with age and underlying conditions. But if you are not 80 years old and still get tired after walking for a few minutes, then you may develop some major heart and cardiovascular diseases. Development of these diseases is also an indication that your heart is weak now and that it needs rest.

Heart diseases and cardiovascular diseases are two different conditions, but are commonly understood as the same, because both these diseases arise from a weak heart. Heart disease is the disease that only affects the heart like arrhythmias and congenital heart defects. Cardiovascular diseases are caused by defects in the blood vessels and blood that is coming in and out of the heart. Both these conditions are an indication of a weak heart. But before these diseases develop there are other signs that the heart gives off to show its weakness. If these early signs are detected, then the risk of both heart and cardiovascular diseases can be reduced. According to a report published by the World Health Organization in 2016, more than 17.9 million people died of conditions related to a weak heart.

INDICATIONS OF A WEAK HEART



Indicators of weak heart depend to the part of the heart that is currently affected. There are various symptoms of a weak heart, all of which should be checked out as soon as possible by a doctor. On this World Heart Day, let us see what these are.

Chest discomfort

Pain or burning sensation in the chest is the most common sign of heart danger. Pain, tightness or pressure in chest could be a symptom of heart attack or blocked arteries, both of which can lead to death. These pains last longer than a minute. Pain for less than a minute may not be caused by your heart, but it still advised to get it checked by your doctor.

Indigestion or stomach pain

Stomach pain is a symptom of a weak heart and heart attack. People often ignore them because indigestion can be caused by a million reasons in the body. This ignorance leads to multiple deaths. Constant and steady pain in the stomach caused because either arteries or heart are failing to deliver oxygen to the stomach causing a tightness in the stomach lining. This failure is a sign that something is wrong with the heart or the arteries.

Feeling Dizzy or Lightheaded

A weak heart cannot supply oxygen to the brain, this causes dizziness and light-headedness. It could also be caused due to the decrease in blood pressure because your heart is tired. In both the cases, the indication is towards the heart and its strength. Dizziness alone is not a symptom of anything. But if it is followed by chest pain or shortness of breath, then it is connected to the heart. You should call the doctor.