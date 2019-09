According to a 2018 report published by the World health Organization, 17.9 million people worldwide, die of cardiovascular diseases, every year. Raised blood pressure, elevated blood glucose and obesity all increase the risk of heart conditions and cause almost 31% of all global deaths. These diseases are triggered by unhealthy human activities like tobacco use, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet and the harmful use of alcohol.

History and theme of World Heart Day

Launched in 2016, since then, each year the World Health Organization has celebrated World Heart Day, with a different theme and different motive. In 2016, the motive was to help people in understanding the things they need to do to fuel the fire heat. The idea was to generate awareness about the dos and don’ts following a heart attack and other heart conditions. In 2017, the focus was on involving more and more people into the campaign for the future.

The following year, the focus was on including more and more countries into this initiative and finding solutions for CVDs. The theme of the day was to educate people about the small changes that they can apply in their lives. These small changes could lead to a big difference in their heart life and health. And the previous year, they launched a campaign to join the health care professionals in their fight against CVDs. through their MY HEART, YOUR HEART campaign, they tried to educate doctors about their responsibility.

In 2019, through this Global Heart Initiative, WHO is scaling up the efforts for preventing cardiovascular diseases by introducing three more technical packages. MPOWER for tobacco ban, SHAKE for salt saving and HEARTS for the strengthening of heart disease management. Through these campaigns, WHO is trying to support various governments in spreading awareness about cardiovascular diseases. Along with these three campaigns, a separate campaign called Resolve to Save Lives, will be accountable for better training of health professionals and affordable measures to protect people from CVDs.

World Heart Day 2019: Significance

Tomorrow, 29th September 2019, is World Heart Day. On this day, the World Health Organization has decided to focus on the unhealthy habits that are being followed by people. In order to do so, this year, the organization wants to encourage the idea of heart heroes. Who is a heart hero? To be called a heart hero, you must fulfil some promises. Promises that will make your heart healthy. You will have to promise to cook and eat healthy, promise to exercise more, promise to stop smoking, promise to promote healthy hearts, promise to help patients lower their cholesterol and promise to invest in heart-healthy workplaces.

If you are or know a heart hero who has fulfilled all these promises to their families and themselves, then the organization wants you to appreciate them and support them in continuing their progress. The idea of the day is to encourage other people into becoming a heart hero for themselves and for their family.