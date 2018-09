Surviving a heart attack or a myocardial infarction depends largely on how fast you access medical help. The key to rapid medical access is to figure out that you are getting a heart attack. Denying these signs, expecting them to be indigestion or a muscle pain will delay medical intervention and therefore, may lead to irreversible consequences.

WHAT IS A MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION?

In case of a heart attack, blood flow to the heart is blocked suddenly due to the clogging or narrowing down of an artery. That’s what gives the classic symptom of a heart attack: Chest pain. This sudden cessation of blood flow starves the cardiac muscles of the oxygen that they require and as a result, parts of the theirs tissues start to die. The degree of damage to the heart tissues caused by a myocardial infarction depends on the duration of the attack. So, the time when you receive medical care becomes extremely critical. Recognise the symptoms of a heart attack and take action immediately to survive the condition.

SYMPTOMS OF A HEART ATTACK

A heart attack typically manifests itself through symptoms like chest pain or discomfort. But there are other signals too. We help you identify the crucial ones.

Discomfort in the chest

This is the classic sign that you have an ailing heart. In case of a myocardial infarction, you may experience these symptoms: pain, tightness, or an abnormal pressure in your chest. These signs, that last longer than a couple of minutes, can occur when you are resting or in the middle of a physical action.

Pain in the upper body

If you have pain, discomfort or pressure in your chest, that branches out to your arms (especially left arm), jaw, throat and shoulder blades, chances are that you are getting a myocardial infarction.

Cold sweats

Don’t ignore if you suddenly break out in a cold sweat, especially when you are going through the other symptoms of a heart attack.

Sudden dizziness

A lot of things could actually cause dizziness or light-headedness. Maybe you have been on an empty stomach for long or are dehydrated. But if your feeling of unsteadiness is associated with chest discomfort, it could well be the sign of a heart attack. Studies claim that women are more likely to feel this way during a myocardial infarction.

Irregular heart beat

A racy heart could be the result of many factors like excessive caffeine intake and lack of sleep among others. But if you feel that your heart is beating faster than normal for more than just a few seconds, call your doctor immediately.

Unexplained fatigue

Most people who survived a heart attack complain of sudden and unexplained fatigue. If you find that you are feeling tired while doing things that you had no problem with, in the past, consult a cardiologist immediately. lack of sleep could also be another sign of an impending heart attack.

Stubborn cough and cold

Normally, cold and flu symptoms aren’t the warning signs of a heart attack. But if you are in the high-risk group for the condition (have a family history, obese, or are suffering from diabetes), don’t ignore the probability of a heart attack. If you experience flu-like symptoms that refuse to budge, check your mucus. If your mucus is pink, then it could be due to the fact that your heart is unable to meet the body’s demands, causing blood to leak back in the lungs.